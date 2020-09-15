Sherman police

Assault - On Sept. 14, Sherman Police Dispatch received a call in reference to an assault that occurred in the 1800 block of Belden St. Officers were dispatched to the location and gathered further information. The caller, a female victim, stated her daughter physically assaulted her and her husband at the location. The suspect was still on scene. The victim had some apparent minor injuries. A report was generated for Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member.

Public intoxication - On 09-12-2020 at 2334 hours, Sherman Police Department Dispatch received a call in reference to a welfare concern at the 2000 block of Texoma Parkway Sherman, Texas. The suspect was located and identified as Robert Cooper. Robert was arrested and charged with PUBLIC INTOXICATION.

Burglary - On 09/13/2020 at approximately 0252 hours, Sherman Police Officers responded to the 1400 block of N Binkley St. in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle in progress. Upon arrival, Officers determined David Roberts had burglarized several vehicles in the area before being detained by a citizen. David was arrested for Burglary of Motor Vehicles and transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Theft - On Sept. 14 a reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The reporting party stated an unknown suspect stole property from a business located in the 4500 block of North Frisco Road in Sherman. A theft of property $100



Criminal mischief - On Sept. 14, a male complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding damaged property. The complainant stated a known suspect damaged property located in the 3400 block of Brookstone Drive in Sherman. The incident occurred on Sept. 12. A criminal mischief $100



Burglary - On Sept. 14, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a burglary. The complainant stated an unknown suspect made entry into two of her vehicles located in the 2100 block of South East Street in Sherman. The incident occurred between Sept. 12-13. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Public intoxication - On Sept. 14, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Taylor Street for an intoxicated person. Officers arrived and spoke with the individual and learned that he was in fact intoxicated and would have been a danger to himself or others if left alone. The individual was placed under arrest for public intoxication. A report for Public Intoxication was completed.

For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.