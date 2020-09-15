Grayson County commissioners approved a request to add to the county’s Child Welfare Board.

The president of the board, Mark Teague wrote to the commissioners asking them to approve RoxAnn Hall as its newest member saying she is an avid supporter and advocate for children and families in the foster system

He added that as an adoptive parent, she is personally aware of the huge need for foster parents in our community.

"Roxy leads and attends weekly training for foster parents and has worked with the Grayson County Child Welfare Board on the foster recruitment program in the past. She also brings a rich background in marketing and leadership in both her professional life and in her church family," Teague concluded in his letter

When asked about the appointment, Hall said in an email, "Two years ago my husband and I adopted two of our daughters and closed our foster home after our journey in foster care."

However, she added that she knew her work with foster care was not done.

"Our daughters were moved across the state of Texas a couple of times during their foster journey. This can be typical for a child in care unless the county has open homes for these children. I want to educate our community not only on the need for foster homes in Grayson County but also the resources available to foster parents. I want to create a community that will surround them with support and resources as they provide a home for these children. Keeping children in their community can play a huge role in the child’s life keeping any sense of normalcy possible," she said.

She believes keeping a child in the community they are already a part of also gives their biological family a better chance to have visitation with the child, "Which is vital to completing their services and vastly increases the potential success for a child to be placed back in their biological home."

Hall said she plans to use her role on the Child Welfare Board to "... work with the community to provide not only tangible resources for these families like respite care and needs for the children but also use our local entertainment venues to provide fun for the whole family throughout the year. My goal is to raise awareness of these needs and find solutions to meet them. Our community in Grayson County can truly step up to support these children and families in our area by surrounding foster families or opening their home to foster children. I am honored to serve in this role on the Grayson County Child Welfare Board and look forward to serving our children and families!"