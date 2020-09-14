Justin Monroe Fults passed away in Cartwright, Oklahoma, on Sept. 9, 2020, at the age of 17. He was born in Duncanville, Texas, on March 2, 2003 to Kenneth Fults and Brandy Webb.

Justin attended Colbert High School where he was in his senior year. Justin’s favorite thing to do was to be outside working on his truck.

He is survived by his parents, his grandfather Travis Fults of Bokchito, Oklahoma, brother Chris Webb, sisters Roni Fults and Samantha Webb, uncles Joe Fults and wife Joeann of Cartwright, Oklahoma, Ronnie Mayes of Dallas, Texas, and Kris Mayes, and aunts, Jennifer Madera of Grapevine, Texas, and Alyssa of Grapevine, Texas, nephew Kendale Joe Fults and niece, Isabella Fults.

Justin was preceded in death by his great-grandfather Mitchell Mayes, grandmother Barbara Carnes, and aunt Brenda Mayes.

Visiting hours for Justin will be from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2020 at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2020 in the chapel at the funeral home, with Bro. Ross Phillips officiating. Following will be interment at Soper Cemetery in Soper, Oklahoma. Serving as pallbearers for Justin will be Michael Carnes, Corey Madera, Kris Mayes, Daniel Fults, Tim Carnes and Jerry Fults. Honorary Pallbearers will be Joe Fults, Dewayne Fults and Jr. Fults.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma; www.holmescoffeymurray.com