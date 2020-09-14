Grayson County commissioners will discuss the polling places and times for the November 3 General Election Tuesday.

GC Elections Administrator Deana Patterson is expected to present county leaders with a list of times and places for both the early voting periods and Election Day.

Information in the court’s packet for the meeting said that the proposed election day polling places are as follows:

Bells Bells High School, Gym 1500 Ole Ambrose in Bells;

Collinsville Community Building, 117 N. Main in Collinsville;

Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Gym 1131 S. Scullin, in Denison;

Grayson College, Baptist Student Ministry (BSM) 6101 Grayson Dr., in Denison;

Grayson County Sub-Courthouse 101 W. Woodard, in Denison;

Parkside Baptist Church, south entrance 301 N. Lillis Lane, in Denison;

Southside Baptist Church, Gym 3500 S. Park, in Denison;

First Baptist Church 187 Gordonville Rd, in Gordonville;

First Baptist Church, 99 Gentle Creek Lane, in Gunter;

Howe Community Center 700 W. Haning, in Howe;

Pottsboro ISD Administration Bldg., Board Mtg. Room 105 Cardinal Lane, in Pottsboro;

Baptist Church 419 S. Main, in Sadler;

GC Election Administration Building 115 W. Houston, in Sherman;

Sherman Municipal Ballroom 405 N. Rusk, in Sherman;

Progressive Baptist Church, Fellowship hall 1101 E. Houston in Sherman;

Faith Church, west entrance 1800 N. FM 1417, in Sherman;

Texoma Council of Governments, Eisenhower Room 1117 Gallagher Dr., in Sherman;

United Way of Grayson County 713 E. Brockett, in Sherman;

Luella First Baptist Church 3162 Hwy. 1, in Sherman;

Southmayd City Hall 4525 Elementary Dr., in Southmayd;

Tioga Fire Department Meeting Room, 601 Main, in Tioga;

Tom Bean First National Bank, Edwards Community Room 109 S. Britton, Tom Bean;

Grayson College South Campus, Room SB113 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy., in Van Alstyne;

Whitesboro City Hall, 111 W. Main, in Whitesboro;

Whitewright City Hall, 206 W. Grand, in Whitewright.