Grayson County ended last week without reporting any new COVID-19 related deaths in Grayson County residents. The number of Grayson County people who have died COVID-19 related deaths in the county since the pandemic began is 32.

On Friday, a report from the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management said that 142 Grayson County people were known to be fighting the illness in the county. That number had not changed since a similar report on Thursday evening.

One thing that did change was the county’s seven-day average for positive tests. That number was 10.08 on Thursday and fell to 9.75 on Friday.

These numbers do not include the free testing going on in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Department. To get tested, go to GoGetTested.com to find out more information about available times to get the oral test.

So far, 1,577 people have been confirmed to have had the illness in the county since the pandemic began. More than 18,000 people have been tested.

The number of Grayson County residents in the hospital fighting COVID-19 held at 32 on Friday. It had been 38 on Wednesday. The report said that there were a total of 48 people in Grayson County hospitals suffering from COVID-19.

The county’s daily report no longer breaks down which local long term care facilities have active COVID-19 cases in their staff or patients. However, the situation report did say that on August 27, the state was reporting that there were 25 patients at local long term care facilities with COVID-19. By August 28, that number had risen to 27. As for staff at those facilities, the report said that on August 27, the state showed 14 staff members within the county and 13 such staff members on August 28. with the illness on the same date.

For more coronavirus related news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/coronavirus.