Monday forecast for Austin: Happy Monday! The new work week will kick off with sunshine, warm temperatures and dry conditions, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be mostly sunny during the day as temperatures climb to a high near 89 degrees, forecasters said. North-northeast winds blowing 5 to 10 mph will have gusts as high as 20 mph.

Normally on Sept. 14 in Austin, the high temperature is 91 degrees and the low is 70 degrees, according to the weather service.

Skies will become mostly cloudy at night with a low temperature around 73 degrees, forecasters said.

Rain chances will return to the Austin area starting Tuesday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain after 2 p.m. and a high near 89. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 72.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain after 2 p.m. and a high near 89. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 71.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain after 8 a.m. and a high near 89. Partly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain, mainly before 8 p.m., and a low around 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 8 a.m., and a high near 87. North-northeast winds blowing 5 to 10 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Mostly clear at night with a 30% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 68.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 88. Mostly clear at night with a low around 66.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 86.