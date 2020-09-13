Monday

• Potter County Commissioner’s Court: 9 a.m.; Potter County Commissioner’s Courtroom, 500 S Fillmore St.

Budget amendment, authorizing the county auditor to prepare a budget amendment effective 9-30-2020 to make any necessary transfers for year end; to consider and act upon the approval of the payment of vouchers as processed by the county auditor’s office; consider and act on the Amarillo Potter Events Venue District 2020-21 fiscal year budget; consider and act upon the approval of the statewide automated victim notification service grant contract with the Office of the Attorney General of Texas; consider and act upon the approval of the contract between Potter County and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services; consider and act upon approving the IT and tower equipment for Fire Station No. 1; hear a report of the services of Hope Farmers to Families Food Box Distribution; consider and act on any Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget changes needed as a result of a grant denial for funding an attorney position in the District Attorney’s office.

• River Road Independent School District Board of Trustees: 6 p.m.; 9500 U.S. Hwy. 287 North

Request to consider approval of unemployment compensation renewal; Request to consider approval to change the date of the October board meeting; Request to consider approval of 2020 tax rate adoption; Request to consider approval of the 2020-21 campus improvement plans; Request to consider approval of resolution regarding local paid leave related to COVID-19; Request to consider approval of the district’s asynchronous plan for the 2020-21 school year.

• Canyon ISD Board of Education : 7 p.m.; Canyon ISD District Support Center, 3301 N 23rd St., Canyon

Region 16 Presentation of Superintendent of the Year Award; Safety Day and COVID Protocol Recap; Food Service Update; Athletic Events Update; Attendance Boundary Presentation; Transportation Effectiveness Report; Accountability Update; Approve Year 3 Board Goals; Consideration and Possible Action to Approve a Contract with Huseman Builders, Inc. for General Contractor Construction Services related to construction of the District's new Maintenance Facility; Approve School Health Advisory Council/School Nutrition Advisory Committee for 2020-2021; Approve Campus Attendance Committees.

Tuesday

• Amarillo City Council: noon; Grand Plaza of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex, 401 S. Buchanan St.

Consideration of ordinance adopting city of Amarillo budget for 2020-21 fiscal year; consideration of ordinance approving city of Amarillo’s tax roll, setting an ad valorem property tax rate and levying a tax on all property subject to taxation within the city for the 2020 tax year; ratification of city of Amarillo tax rate and budget.

Wednesday

• City of Amarillo Convention and Visitor Council Board: 8:30 a.m. The video meeting is hosted through Zoom. The conference bridge number for zoom is: Telephone # 1 346 248 7799 or 1 312 626 6799 when prompted for meeting ID enter: 846 0045 6773#. To view the meeting via video, the following link is provided: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84600456773.

Presentation and discussion of committee meetings for arts committee, communications committee and convention and tourism committee; review and vote for 2020-21 budget.

• Amarillo Firemen’s Relief and Retirement Fund Board of Trustees: 10 a.m. The video meeting is hosted through Zoom. The conference bridge number for Zoom is telephone:1 (346) 248-7799 when prompted for meeting ID enter: 945 9202 5793 To view the meeting via video, the following link is provided: https://amarillo.zoom.us/j/94592025793?pwd=cGQ5aTc3TEl0bEV5MW5KaGRFcS9vZz09 Meeting ID: 945 9202 5793; Password: 760705

Consider investment resolution; presentation of revenue and expenditures summary; Consider Annual Financial Report; Discuss and Consider 2019 Actuarial Valuation; Consider Disability Review Schedule.

• Amarillo Local Government Corporation Board of Directors: 11:30 a.m.; The meeting is hosted through Zoom and the telephone number/s to participate via telephone are 1-346-248-7799 1-669-900-6833 When prompted for the meeting ID enter: 964 3893 6003 To view the meeting via video, the following link is provided: https://amarillo.zoom.us/j/96438936003?pwd=aGE2MzV4YkVVQjJ6NDdURzZPVGp ndz09 Meeting ID: 964 3893 6003; Password: 190314.

Project updates on parking garage and retail space, Hodgetown and Embassy Suites; Update on Hodgetown from Amarillo Sod Poodles General Manager or Staff; Presentation of Quarterly Parking Garage Financials; Discussion and Consideration on Renegotiating the Board’s Current Loans with the City of Amarillo and TIRZ #1; Discussion and Consideration of Joe Taco’s Application and Agreement for Use of Highway Right of Way for Permanent Sign Installation.

Thursday

• Amarillo Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee Workshop: 8:30 a.m. The meeting is hosted through Zoom and the telephone number/s to participate via telephone are: 1-346-248-7799 1-669-900-6833 When prompted for the meeting ID enter: 927 5366 1631# To view the meeting via video, the following link is provided: https://amarillo.zoom.us/j/92753661631?pwd=WXBlblo1L0MwMmxWT25Y elhmRHVTdz09 Meeting ID: 927 5366 1631; Password: 720644

Discuss FY 21 Project Priority list.

• Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 2 Board of Directors: noon; The meeting is hosted through Zoom and the telephone number/s to participate via telephone are: 1-346-248-7799 1-669-900-6833 When prompted for the meeting ID enter: 977 6045 3814 To view the meeting via video, the following link is provided: https://amarillo.zoom.us/j/95118088052?pwd=NkhsRXRISGZLTmVoTU1hemFpMW Q1dz09; Meeting ID: 951 1808 8052. Password: 032594

Presentation of Quarterly Financials; Discussion and Consideration of Revised Project and Financing Plan Related to Proposed Boundary Expansion; Update and Discussion Related to Proposed Letter of Intent Referenced in Brailsford and Dunlavey Market Validation Study; Update and Discussion Related to Projects Taking Place in TIRZ #2.