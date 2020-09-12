4-4A (II)DistYearPFPA
Aubrey0-03-013331
Sanger0-03-010957
Van Alstyne0-01-297110
Krum0-01-28080
Celina0-00-34877
Friday, September 11
Anna 38, Van Alstyne 36
Sanger 35, Howe 8
Argyle 35, Celina 21
Farmersville 33, Krum 31
Aubrey 52, Kaufman 21
Friday, September 18
Gainesville at Van Alstyne, cancelled
Paul Pewitt at Celina, 7:30 p.m.
Mineral Wells at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.
Bridgeport at Krum, 7:30 p.m.
Terrell at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.
4-3A (I)DistYearPFPA
Boyd0-03-012656
Peaster0-03-09435
Brock0-02-012114
Paradise0-02-09219
Pilot Point0-02-07955
Bowie0-02-19246
Ponder0-02-113084
Whitesboro0-00-31988
Friday, September 11
Gunter 42, Whitesboro 10
Boyd 41, Tolar 0
Peaster 18, Collinsville 12
Ponder 53, Nocona 14
Bowie 42, Henrietta 18
(Brock, Paradise, Pilot Point bye)
Friday, September 18
Brock at Iowa Park, 7:30 p.m.
Paradise at Millsap, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Point vs. Gunter at Prosper, 7:30 p.m.
(Whitesboro, Boyd, Peaster, Ponder, Bowie bye)
5-3A (I)DistYearPFPA
Mt. Vernon0-03-013135
Mineola0-03-010738
Rains0-03-019747
Pottsboro0-02-19385
Commerce0-02-07418
Winnsboro0-01-0420
Bonham0-01-18173
Howe0-00-340130
Friday, September 11
Melissa 51, Pottsboro 17
Sanger 35, Howe 8.
Mineola 36, West Rusk 14
Commerce 32, Lone Oak 6
Rains 69, Grand Saline 6
Mt. Vernon 42, Paul Pewitt 14
(Bonham, Winnsboro bye)
Friday, September 18
Bonham at Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Winnsboro vs. San Augustine at Longview, 7:30 p.m.
(Howe, Pottsboro, Mineola, Commerce, Mount Vernon, Rains bye)
8-3A (II)DistYearPFPA
Bells0-03-012238
S&S0-02-0840
Leonard0-01-0140
Gunter0-02-111151
Whitewright0-02-17038
Lone Oak0-01-21564
Blue Ridge0-01-26385
Friday, September 11
Bells 55, Valley View 8
Gunter 42, Whitesboro 10
Whitewright 20, Celeste 7
Blue Ridge 27, Muenster 16
Commerce 32, Lone Oak 6
Alvord at S&S, cancelled
Bonham at Leonard, cancelled
Friday, September 18
Bells at Holliday, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Point at Gunter, 7:30 p.m.
S&S at Collinsville, 7:30 p.m.
Redwater at Whitewright, 7:30 p.m.
Bonham at Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Leonard at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Lone Oak at Edgewood, 7:30 p.m.
5-2A (I)DistYearPFPA
Lindsay0-03-014620
Trenton0-02-05528
Collinsville0-02-18280
Alvord0-00-24566
Tom Bean0-01-237138
Tioga0-01-25795
Friday, September 11
Peaster 18, Collinsville 12
Tioga 39, Era 8
Tom Bean 18, Clarksville 12
Lindsay 41, Callisburg 6
Trenton at Chico, cancelled
Alvord at S&S, cancelled
Friday, September 18
S&S at Collinsville, 7:30 p.m.
Tioga at Rio Vista, 7 p.m.
Tom Bean at Quinlan Boles, 7:30 p.m.
Lindsay at Valley View, 7:30 p.m.
Maypearl at Trenton, 7:30 p.m.
Alvord at Petrolia, 7:30 p.m.