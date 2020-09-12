Herald Democrat

4-4A (II)DistYearPFPA
Aubrey0-03-013331
Sanger0-03-010957
Van Alstyne0-01-297110
Krum0-01-28080
Celina0-00-34877

Friday, September 11


Anna 38, Van Alstyne 36


Sanger 35, Howe 8


Argyle 35, Celina 21


Farmersville 33, Krum 31


Aubrey 52, Kaufman 21


Friday, September 18


Gainesville at Van Alstyne, cancelled


Paul Pewitt at Celina, 7:30 p.m.


Mineral Wells at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.


Bridgeport at Krum, 7:30 p.m.


Terrell at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.


4-3A (I)DistYearPFPA
Boyd0-03-012656
Peaster0-03-09435
Brock0-02-012114
Paradise0-02-09219
Pilot Point0-02-07955
Bowie0-02-19246
Ponder0-02-113084
Whitesboro0-00-31988

Friday, September 11


Gunter 42, Whitesboro 10


Boyd 41, Tolar 0


Peaster 18, Collinsville 12


Ponder 53, Nocona 14


Bowie 42, Henrietta 18


(Brock, Paradise, Pilot Point bye)


Friday, September 18


Brock at Iowa Park, 7:30 p.m.


Paradise at Millsap, 7:30 p.m.


Pilot Point vs. Gunter at Prosper, 7:30 p.m.


(Whitesboro, Boyd, Peaster, Ponder, Bowie bye)


5-3A (I)DistYearPFPA
Mt. Vernon0-03-013135
Mineola0-03-010738
Rains0-03-019747
Pottsboro0-02-19385
Commerce0-02-07418
Winnsboro0-01-0420
Bonham0-01-18173
Howe0-00-340130

Friday, September 11


Melissa 51, Pottsboro 17


Sanger 35, Howe 8.


Mineola 36, West Rusk 14


Commerce 32, Lone Oak 6


Rains 69, Grand Saline 6


Mt. Vernon 42, Paul Pewitt 14


(Bonham, Winnsboro bye)


Friday, September 18


Bonham at Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.


Winnsboro vs. San Augustine at Longview, 7:30 p.m.


(Howe, Pottsboro, Mineola, Commerce, Mount Vernon, Rains bye)


8-3A (II)DistYearPFPA
Bells0-03-012238
S&S0-02-0840
Leonard0-01-0140
Gunter0-02-111151
Whitewright0-02-17038
Lone Oak0-01-21564
Blue Ridge0-01-26385

Friday, September 11


Bells 55, Valley View 8


Gunter 42, Whitesboro 10


Whitewright 20, Celeste 7


Blue Ridge 27, Muenster 16


Commerce 32, Lone Oak 6


Alvord at S&S, cancelled


Bonham at Leonard, cancelled


Friday, September 18


Bells at Holliday, 7:30 p.m.


Pilot Point at Gunter, 7:30 p.m.


S&S at Collinsville, 7:30 p.m.


Redwater at Whitewright, 7:30 p.m.


Bonham at Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.


Leonard at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.


Lone Oak at Edgewood, 7:30 p.m.


5-2A (I)DistYearPFPA
Lindsay0-03-014620
Trenton0-02-05528
Collinsville0-02-18280
Alvord0-00-24566
Tom Bean0-01-237138
Tioga0-01-25795

Friday, September 11


Peaster 18, Collinsville 12


Tioga 39, Era 8


Tom Bean 18, Clarksville 12


Lindsay 41, Callisburg 6


Trenton at Chico, cancelled


Alvord at S&S, cancelled


Friday, September 18


S&S at Collinsville, 7:30 p.m.


Tioga at Rio Vista, 7 p.m.


Tom Bean at Quinlan Boles, 7:30 p.m.


Lindsay at Valley View, 7:30 p.m.


Maypearl at Trenton, 7:30 p.m.


Alvord at Petrolia, 7:30 p.m.