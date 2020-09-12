ANNA — Valerie Young had eight kills, three aces and three digs as Van Alstyne defeated Anna, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13, in District 9-4A action.

Samantha Moore finished with eight kills, three blocks and three digs, Janessa Crawford totaled five kills, three aces and 10 digs, Jadyn Cranford put down five kills, Abby Lange handed out 18 assists to go with four digs and Ashlyn chipped in 10 assists, three digs and two aces for Van Alstyne (9-4, 1-1), which plays at Sanger on Tuesday night.

Anna drops to 5-6 overall and 0-2 in district play.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 3, S&S 0

In Sadler, Libby Langford had six kills, five digs, two aces and two blocks as Whitesboro defeated S&S, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16, in district action.

Aubri Falco added six kills, five assists and two digs, Karley Wolf totaled four kills, eight aces and two digs, Elly Harper handed out 13 assists to go with three kills and Abby Robinson collected 13 digs for Whitesboro (3-7, 1-1), which hosts Pilot Point on Tuesday night.

S&S (1-7, 0-2) will host Ponder on Tuesday night.

District 11-3A

Bells 3, Pottsboro 2

In Bells, Gabby Smith had 12 kills and five digs as the Lady Panthers rallied past Pottsboro, 23-25, 25-27, 25-22, 25-15, 15-11 victory in district action.

Jaiden Tocquigny finished with 11 kills, three blocks and three assists, Carson Gafford also put down 11 kills, Bailee Dorris chipped in six kills and three blocks, Cheznie Hale handed out 24 assists and Mia Moore collected eight digs for Bells (6-5, 1-1), which travels to Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

Pottsboro (8-3, 1-1) will host Whitewright on Tuesday night.

Gunter 3, Howe 0

In Howe, Bethany Gilbreath had seven kills as Gunter came away with a 25-16, 25-9, 25-11 sweep against Howe in district action.

Lakin Satre added six kills for Gunter (11-1, 2-0), which hosts Leonard on Tuesday night.

Howe, which dropped to 0-2 in district play, travels to Bonham on Tuesday night.

Blue Ridge 3, Whitewright 1

In Whitewright, Callie McGee had eight kills and 12 digs for Whitewright but Blue Ridge earned a 25-14, 25-16, 24-26, 25-21 victory in district action.

Gracie Robinson finished with 12 digs and four aces and Kayanna Cox totaled three kills and 11 blocks for Whitewright (6-7, 0-2), which plays at Pottsboro on Tuesday night.

Blue Ridge (9-6, 2-0) will host Bells on Tuesday night.

District 16-2A

Collinsville 3, Sam Rayburn 0

In Collinsville, the Lady Pirates earned a 25-5, 25-4, 25-11 victory against Sam Rayburn in district action.

Collinsville (4-8, 1-1), will travel to Tom Bean on Tuesday night.

Tom Bean 3, Savoy 0

In Savoy, Kaitlyn Lind had eight kills and three aces as Tom Bean swept Savoy, 25-7, 25-6, 25-10, in district action.

Kyndle Selman chipped in five kills and two aces, Chloe Farrer added four kills, five aces and three digs, Raylynn Adams handed out 17 assists to go with 11 aces and a pair of kills, Jessie Ball put down four kills,

Morgan Stroud totaled four aces and five digs and Laramie Worley finished with five kills, six aces and three digs for Tom Bean (8-4, 2-0), which hosts Collinsville on Tuesday night.

Tioga 3, Dodd City 0

In Tioga, the Lady Bulldogs earned a 25-19, 25-21, 25-17 victory against Dodd City in district action.

Tioga, which is 2-0 in district play, will host Savoy on Tuesday night.

Dodd City dropped to 0-2 in the district standings.

McKinney Christian Tournament

Dallas Covenant 2, Texoma Christian 1

In McKinney, the Lady Eagles closed out the McKinney Christian Tournament with a 25-11, 20-25, 15-11 loss against Dallas Covenant.

TCS started the day with a 25-22, 25-12 loss against Dallas Christian.

Across the two matches, Paige Miller collected 24 digs, McKenzie Poe put down eight kills and T'a nne Boyd totaled four blocks.

The Lady Eagles opened the season with pool play and three losses. TCS lost against Parish Episcopal, 25-4, 25-14 before a 25-8, 25-7 loss to McKinney Christian and a 25-13, 25-16 loss against Red River Homeschool.

On the day Claire Tarpley had four kills and eight digs, Paige Miller collected 11 digs and Boyd put down six kills.