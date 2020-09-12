BELLS — Bo Baker ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries and also caught a pair of passes for 66 yards and a TD as Bells remained undefeated with a 55-8 victory against Valley View in non-district action.

Brock Baker gained 135 yards and a touchdown on four carries, Ezzy Carrasco totaled seven carries for 70 yards, Blake Rolen also ran for a touchdown to go with his TD pass and Grady Waldrip chipped in five carries for 47 yards and a touchdown as the Panthers rolled up 509 yards of offense — 420 of that on 32 carries.

Kaden Pyle put the exclamation point on the victory when he returned the second-half kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown for Bells (3-0), which plays at Holliday on Friday to close out non-district play.

Logan Lewis had a short touchdown run in the middle of the fourth quarter as Valley View (0-2) avoided the shutout.

Tom Bean 18, Clarksville 12

In Tom Bean, Bryce Clark’s four-yard touchdown run with nine minutes remaining broke a tie with Clarksville and lifted Tom Bean to its first victory of the season in non-district action.

The Tomcats (1-2) rallied from a 10-0 deficit after the first quarter as Clarksville (2-1) scored with a 31-yard field goal and then a touchdown run.

Ryan Weems got Tom Bean on the board with an 11-yard TD run late in the second quarter but a fumble on the conversion was returned for two points and Clarksville led 12-6 at half-time.

Clark connected with Weems on a 22-yard touchdown pass with three minutes left in the third quarter to tie the score at 12.

Tom Bean will travel to Quinlan Boles this week after its game against Como-Pickton was cancelled when 6-2A (I) teams decided to move up the start of district play up a week.

Sanger 35, Howe 8

In Howe, Jalen Thorton had 138 yards from scrimmage and scored the Bulldogs’ lone touchdown in a non-district loss against Sanger.

Thorton finished with four catches for 68 yards and the TD while rushing 16 times for 70 yards. Austin Haley completed 10-of-15 throws for 92 yards with a touchdown and an interception and Carson Daniels added 10 carries for 38 yards for Howe (0-3), which has a bye on Friday before opening District 5-3A (I) play at Pottsboro on Sept. 25.

Tallyn Welborn ran 15 times for 112 yards and three touchdowns, Rylan Smart threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns and Zach Shepard finished with five catches for 126 yards and a TD for Sanger (3-0), which led 28-0 at half-time.

Peaster 18, Collinsville 12

In Peaster, Luis Hernandez had 21 carries for 83 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 108 yards as the Pirates suffered their first loss of the season against the Peaster Greyhounds.

Tramar Gilbert countered for Peaster with three TDs, including taking the opening kickoff back for a score and then the deciding touchdown with 6:32 remaining.

Nathen Bocanegra had a catch for 36 yards and Jace Crisp chipped in three catches for 32 yards for Collinsville (2-1), which hosts S&S on Friday to close out non-district action.

Peaster (3-0) has a bye on Friday before starting District 4-3A (I) play.