TIOGA — The Bulldogs scored all six of their touchdowns in the first half of their Homecoming game on the way to their first win of the season and nearly came away with a shutout as well in a 39-8 victory over the Era Hornets in non-district action.

Tioga (1-2) was led by Chase Evans, who carried the ball 10 times for 109 yards with two touchdowns. Ryan Montgomery added eight rushes for 22 yards with two touchdowns and Rylan Newman had a 59-yard touchdown reception and two rushing attempts totaling 55 yards.

Era (0-3) struggled offensively for most of the game with only 173 yards but managed to prevent the shutout on a seven-play scoring drive in the fourth quarter that was capped off with a 64-yard touchdown pass from Jarren Sewell to Kyle Greer. Seth Velasquez ran in the conversion with just over eight minutes left. The Hornets had just 56 yards on 35 carries.

Up to that point it was a game dominated by the Bulldogs, who scored a touchdown on their first possession when Evans ran the ball in from 25 yards out for a quick 7-0 lead.

Tioga, which didn’t allow Era to advance past midfield until the fourth quarter, forced the Hornets to punt on their first possession and the Bulldogs didn’t waste any time lighting up the scoreboard again as Newman caught a pass in the right flat and sprinted 59 yards to the end zone on the first play of the drive. The extra point failed as Tioga led 13-0 with 7:13 remaining in the first quarter.

It only took three plays on Tioga’s next possession for the Bulldogs to score again when Evans scampered around the left side for a 47-yard touchdown run. Montgomery added a pair of touchdowns on the next two consecutive drives, punching the ball in from a yard out each time to put the Bulldogs up 32-0 with 7:08 remaining in the second quarter.

Tioga took advantage of an Era turnover and scored once more before the break when Jonah Grubbs recovered a Hornet fumble and took it into the end zone for the Bulldogs putting them up 39-0 going into half-time.

The Bulldogs, who finished with 261 yards, will travel to Rio Vista on Friday to close out non-district play.