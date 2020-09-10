There was almost no way that Texoma teams would not have their seasons affected in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic and it took until Week 3 for that to really take hold.

After S&S had its game this Friday against Alvord cancelled because an Alvord athlete tested positive for COVID-19, other area schools had their games in Week 4 already changed.

Whitewright was supposed to host Cooper on Sept. 18, but the Bulldogs had to cancel this week and next week due to COVID-19 cases.

Whitewright will now host Redwater next Friday.

In reaction to Cooper’s situation, the rest of the teams in District 6-2A (I) decided to move up the schedule and start district games next week.

That forced Tom Bean to find a new opponent because Como-Pickton is a part of 6-2A. The Tomcats will now travel to Quinlan Boles next week.

Van Alstyne became the latest Texoma team dealing with a change to Week 4 when Gainesville announced on Thursday that it had a positive COVID-19 case and was cancelling its next two games, including a trip to VA on Sept. 18.

The new opponent for the Panthers is still to be determined.