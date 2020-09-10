Calendar

Through Sept. 12 – Bassmaster Central Open at Sam Rayburn Reservoir in East Texas. Visit www.bassmaster.com for information.

Through Oct. 31- Oklahoma dove season.

Through Nov. 12 – First split of Texas North Zone dove season.

Sept. 12-21 – Oklahoma special resident Canada goose season.

Sept. 12-27 – Texas early teal season.

Sept. 12-27 – Oklahoma early teal season.

Sept. 12-27 – Texas early Canada goose season.

Sept. 19 – Whitesboro Ducks Unlimited fundraising dinner at Ranch 82. For information, contact Whitesboro DU chairman Doug Rodgers at (903) 814-5826.

Oct. 1-Jan. 15 - Oklahoma archery deer season.

Oct. 3-Nov. 6 – Texas early archery deer season.

Oct. 6 –Red River Fly Fishers monthly meeting (tentatively scheduled pending COVID-19 restrictions) from 6-8 p.m. at Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Conference Room in Sherman. See www.rrff.org for information.

Oct. 20 – 45th annual Texoma Ducks Unlimited fundraising dinner.

Notes

As another solemn anniversary arrives today for the 9/11 terrorist attacks, many of us remember on this year's Patriot Day observance where we were and what we were doing on that fateful September morning so many years ago. For the families of those who lost loved ones in the attacks and for the U.S. soldiers who have bravely protected America's freedom since then, we remember again today all that took place on Sept. 11, 2001...With Sam Rayburn Reservoir a couple of feet low and late summer conditions persisting on the East Texas big bass factory, anglers are out on the water at press time for the first day of competition at the Sept. 10-12 BassPro.com Bassmaster Central Open. For tournament results and information over the weekend, visit www.bassmaster.com … There are still a number of drawn hunt opportunities left for Texas hunters as the next TPWD application deadline looms on Sept. 15. See TPWD’s Drawn Hunts web page at www.tpwd.texas.gov for more details…The Red River Fly Fishers are hoping to have their next two regularly scheduled meetings and fly tying sessions on Oct. 6 and Nov. 3. Stay tuned to the group’s website at www.rrff.org for updates and additional details…Several big bull elk, pronghorn antelope and early season whitetails have been reported in recent days. To see big game animals falling to hunters across the country, visit NorthAmericanWhitetail.com, Bowhunting,com, BowhuntingMag.com, PetersensHunting.com, and GameandFishMag.com in the coming days…

Hunting Reports

North Texas Outfitters owner and lead guide Dakota Stowers continues to report good dove shooting near Waurika, Okla. Several clients have banged away with scatterguns this week, taking limits and near limits of mourning doves and whitewings as the Labor Day holiday weekend has come and gone…Jim Lillis, Phil Bellows, and Doug Rodgers traveled west to the Frederick, Okla. region over the Labor Day weekend, finding steady shooting that produced a fair number of birds for the group. Lillis, Bellows, and others in the group took their doves—many of them whitewings eating sunflowers, wheat, and small kernels of corn—using .410 shotguns to add some added challenge to the wingshooting adventure…NTO’s Dakota Stowers reports that the first small push of blue-winged teal has come and gone as the opening weekend of early teal season arrives this Saturday on both sides of the Red River…The 2020 early teal season runs from Sept. 12-27 in both Texas and Oklahoma…Early Canada goose seasons begin in Oklahoma and Texas on Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sooner State’s early Canada season runs through Sept. 21 while the Lone Star State’s early Canada season runs through Sept. 27…After this week’s rainfall and strong cold front, expect to see a good push of blue-winged teal into the area over the next several days…While the local Canada goose numbers aren’t impacted by migration efforts, the homegrown local flocks are increasing each year and should be out feeding with the recent weather changes. When the Canada geese visit spots outside of municipal areas to feed each day, wingshooters who have scouted out such fields can have some great early season action on the big honkers…

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, water is lightly stained; water temps are 85-89 degrees; and the lake is 0.70 low. TPWD says that striped bass and white bass are good on live bait and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake at other times. Use electronics to mark schools of stripers holding along the river channel and flats. Striper schools are constantly moving with the bait according to the agency. Largemouth bass are fair fishing for those fishing Texas-rigged plastic worms and diving crankbaits in 16-28’ of water with some fish being caught in shallow zones early in the morning on topwaters, Chatterbaits, and Pop-R style poppers. Crappie are fair on minnows by boathouses, timber and brush piles in 15-25’ of water…At Lake Ray Roberts, site of the 2021 Bassmaster Classic, water is lightly stained; water temp is 84 degrees; and the lake is 0.31 high. TPWD says that largemouth bass are slow on plastic worms, Chatterbaits, and jigs fished in 16-26’ of water near timber, rip rap, and channel edges. There is an early and late topwater bite on points with a ledge or drop off nearby. White bass are fair in 20-40’ on slabs and minnows near main lake flats and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows around standing timber and brush piles…At Lake Fork, water is lightly stained; water temps are 85-89 degrees; and the lake is 1.41 low. TPWD says that largemouth bass are good on slow-moving plastic worms near standing timber, points, and drop-offs in 18-28’ of water. Deep-diving crankbaits are effective at times too. Crappie are slow on minnows in 18-25’ of water in brush piles and standing timber…On the Texas Gulf Coast at Port Aransas, TPWD says that Horace Caldwell Pier has been great in recent days for just about all local saltwater species. The North Jetty and Redfish Bay have been great for redfish and speckled trout for anglers using shrimp or croakers. Black drum are good on crabs or crankbaits fished around deeper structure.…

Tip of the Week

As dove season continues, local bird numbers have dwindled and concentrations have scrambled after heavy rains, cooler temperatures, and the recent north wind. Spend some time out scouting the next few days to scout fresh concentrations of doves as new birds, the so-called "Kansas Doves," begin to push their way south from spots to the north in the Great Plains. While the early season shooting barrage is over, inbound birds can provide some surprisingly good action, particularly on native foods like dove weed, as the second half of September arrives on the calendar.