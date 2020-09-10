Another Grayson County resident has reportedly died from COVID-19 related illness. A report issued by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management Wednesday evening listed the number of deaths since the pandemic began as 31.

This is the seventh death reported so far this week.

Unlike previous COVID-19 related deaths in the county since the pandemic began, the Grayson County Health Department did not issue an individual statement about statistical information about this week’s seven deaths. Grayson County Health Department Director Amanda Ortez said there has been for some time now a difference between the death numbers reported by the state and by the county due to lag in reporting times.

"They have 10 days to file death certificates and then it takes a while for those items to be entered into the system," Ortez said Wednesday morning. She said she has yet to receive individual information about those deaths.

On Wednesday evening, the GCOEM said the county had 143 active cases of COVID-19 in Grayson County residents. That is down one from the 144 cases that were listed the day before.

Per the report, the county’s seven-day-positive rate for COVID-19 tests on Tuesday was 10.4 which was down from the 10.7 rate that was released on Tuesdsay.

The number of Grayson County residents in the hospital with COVID-19 fell to 38 Wednesday from 43 reported Tuesday.

The daily COVID-19 report issued by the county no longer breaks the cases down by the city in which the person lives, age group, or gender. This change was made, county officials said, because a lot of that information was either available already on a state website or not considered as necessary as it had been previously. For instance, Somers said, the county will no longer be releasing the number of cases in each city because that information was provided for communities while they tried to decide about opening schools. The schools are already open now, and the schools are required to report their information about COVID-19 cases directly to the state.

"The Texas Departments of State Health Services (DSHS) will compile this information (about the schools) weekly and make it available to the public on the DSHS COVID Dashboard beginning on or before September 18," the report stated.

Somers said the changes in the county’s daily reports are aimed at allowing county staff to spend less time on statistical reporting for COVID-19 and more time on the jobs that they have had to spend less time on while the county responded to the pandemic. The county will continue, she said, to respond to the pandemic but is trying to make the best use of county resources by duplicating actions taken by the state.