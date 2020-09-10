Don L. Payne, a veteran of the Oklahoma National Guard, and resident of Durant, Oklahoma, passed from this life and joined his beloved Geneva on Sept. 9, 2020 at the age of 81. Family hour will be from 1-2 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2020 at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Chapel in Durant. A memorial service in honor of his memory will be after the visitation at 2 p.m.

Don was born in Weleetka, Oklahoma, on Sept. 14, 1938, to Gordon Allow Payne and Marry Violeth (Foster) Payne. He married his partner in life Geneva (Hart) in Garland, Texas, on March 18, 1983. She preceded him in death on Oct. 11, 2017. Don proudly served the State of Oklahoma in the Oklahoma Army National Guard. He was a utility construction worker by trade. Don was a member of the Baptist Faith, loved a quiet day of fishing, and building anything with his hands.

Mr. Payne is survived by his son Kenneth Payne and wife Deborah of Sterling, Kansas, daughter Donna Jean Henry of West Columbia, Texas, stepson Jeff Thompson and wife Lisa of Cypress, Texas, and cherished grandchildren Brandy Haddan of Pittsburg, Kansas, Shauna Vidaurri of Ft. Scott, Kansas, Kendrah Payne of Sterling, Kansas, Joshua Morrison of Sterling, Kansas, Jacob Morrison of Sterling, Kansas, Brendan Thompson of Lubbock, Texas, Kennan Jeloudarzaden of Cypress, Texas, and Callie Thompson of Cypress, Texas, and numerous great grandchildren.

Mr. Payne was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, and brother Glee D. Payne.

Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma; www.holmescoffeymurray.com