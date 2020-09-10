Three charter school operators are hoping to gain a foothold in Central Texas, seeking permission from the State Board of Education to launch campuses within the Austin, Hays and San Marcos district boundaries.

The effort sets up a familiar confrontation with school district leaders who fear the new campuses will draw students — and state funding — away.

The education board is expected to vote Friday on whether to allow the charter operators to open schools in Texas. After meeting for 11 hours on the issue, the board Thursday night gave preliminary approval for three of the charter applicants that wish to set up in Central Texas; the board was split on two of them, narrowly approving them 8-7.

Last year, the state board approved five new charter applications.

Charter school proponents say more school options lead to healthy competition and better academic performance at all schools, but leaders of the three area school districts say the new charter schools would hurt them and their students.

Charter schools — which are publicly funded but privately operated schools — are often seen as competition to traditional public schools because both contend for needed state education money and students. Enrollment determines state funding.

Once a charter school operator wins approval to open a campus in Texas, expansion requests often are approved routinely by the Texas Education Agency.

Charter schools have been rapidly expanding in Central Texas and across the state. About 5% of public school students in Texas are enrolled in charter schools, but in Travis County, the rate is more than double that at 12%.

Last year, the Texas Charter School Association released data that shows nearly 10,000 Austin-area students are on waiting lists to enroll in a local charter school. Austin-area charter school enrollment, which tops 30,000 students, has grown by an average of 25% annually in the last decade, according to the association’s 2019 data.

An analysis by education policy group Raise Your Hand Texas, which is calling for more state oversight of charter schools, released data last week that shows since 2013, charter schools have grown by 43% in Texas, with more than 230 opening across the state. State funding for charter schools simultaneously jumped from $1.3 billion to $3.1 billion, according to the group, since charter schools receive about $1,150 more on average in state funding.

The Austin district in recent years has lost thousands of students to charter schools, while Pflugerville and Hays school districts, which recently saw charter schools set up within their boundaries, have lost hundreds of students in the last couple of years.

7 area campuses

California-based Learn4Life is asking the state to open campuses in North, Northeast and Southeast Austin within the Austin school district’s boundaries. The charter operator would serve high school students, starting with 200 in the first year, and expanding to 1,200 students, including those in Del Valle, Manor, Pflugerville and Round Rock. The board Thursday night voted 9-5 to give preliminary approval.

Florida-based Doral Academy hopes to open two campuses in Buda and Kyle, in the Hays district. The campuses would draw students from Hays, San Marcos, Lockhart and Wimberley schools. About 330 students in prekindergarten through third grade would be served in the first year, with 1,722 students when at capacity, serving students through eighth grade, according to the charter application. Doral already is established in Colorado, Florida and Nevada. The split board voted 8-7 to give preliminary approval.

CLEAR, which lists a San Marcos address, hopes to set up two campuses in San Marcos, also drawing students from Lockhart, Luling and Prairie Lea, and serving kindergarten through eighth grade. Enrollment capacity would be 896 students. The split board voted 8-7 to give preliminary approval.

During public testimony Thursday, Texas Public Charter Schools Association CEO Starlee Coleman urged the state board to "see past the politics" and approve the new charter schools.

"COVID has shown clearly that what is best for one kid may not necessarily be best for another," Coleman said. "And we need schools of all size and a variety of settings with varied programs that can respond to the needs of their students and families.

"Students have different learning needs and these schools will offer more options within the public school system."

‘Devastating financial repercussions’

Local school leaders Thursday urged the state board to deny approval to the charter schools.

Austin district Trustee Arati Singh told state board members that the schools that would be affected by Learn4Life have B ratings by the state and already have lower drop-out rates than the state average. The charter would "deny admissions to the very students likely to drop out, those with disciplinary histories," she said, noting the charter school’s application states it would exclude from enrollment those with a documented history of criminal offense, juvenile court adjudication or other disciplinary problems.

Singh pointed to Garza Independence High School, which offers students personalized pathways to graduation through self-paced curriculum and an A-rating from the state, and that a number of its schools allow traditionally underserved students the ability to earn an associate degree upon high school graduation.

"I’m really concerned that approving Learn4Life will actually worsen outcomes for students," she said.

In a letter to the state board this week, San Marcos district Superintendent Michael Cardona said his district would lose $4.2 million dollars annually if the CLEAR and Doral applications are approved.

"We are a district of 8,200 students and will be faced with devastating financial repercussions," he wrote. "Furthermore, in this time of a global health crisis and the related financial strain across public school systems, the commissioner’s approval of any charter applications seems both disingenuous and contradictory to his call to Texas superintendents to be prudent with budgets due to the COVID19 pandemic."

Royal Public Schools also comes back before the state board after being rejected last year. The charter operator this time wants to set up in San Antonio. Approval could provide an open door to expanding in Austin and Houston, where the founder of Harmony Public Schools, one of the largest charter school networks in Texas, wanted to open a new set of charter schools under this new brand.