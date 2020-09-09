The non-district football game between the S&S Rams and Alvord Bulldogs scheduled for Friday night at S&S has been cancelled.

Alvord announced that there has been a positive COVID-19 case within its athletic department and several of their athletes are to be quarantined.

S&S was notified on Wednesday morning and the two schools will not play a varsity contest, although the sub-varsity and junior high games for the week will be played as scheduled. Because the decision came in the middle of the week, the Rams will treat it as a bye and not find an opponent to replace Alvord.

"We were put in a tough spot with a Wednesday cancellation. It’s nobody’s fault. We will just have to deal with it and handle adversity," S&S head coach Josh Aleman said. "We will finish this week on bye week protocols. The negative outcomes of not being fully prepared outweigh the positives at this point of the week."

The contest was to be S&S’ Homecoming and the district has moved the celebration to Sept. 25 when the Rams host Blue Ridge in the District 8-3A (II) opener.

S&S (2-0) will now return to action next Friday at Collinsville to close out non-district play. Alvord (0-2) is scheduled to play at Petrolia next week before opening District 5-2A (I) action by hosting Tom Bean on Sept. 25.

"Our plan is to continue varsity competition next week against Petrolia," Alvord head coach Scott Smiley said in a post on the school district’s Facebook page.