Simmons Bank will host its 10th annual Patriot Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday. The event will include a flag raising ceremony in honor and memory of those who lost their lives or were injured in the attacks in New York City; Washington, D.C.; and Shanksville, Pennsylvania in the morning hours of Sept. 11, 2001.

The ceremony will also pay honor to first responders and service members who continue to risk their lives to ensure safety across the country.

This is the first year that Simmons has held the event. For nine years, the event was held at Landmark Bank, which merged with Simmons last year. The bank is located at 720 E. Peyton St. in Sherman.

Friday’s ceremony will include music played by the Sherman High School Band and the Sherman Fire Department Band. State Representative Reggie Smith and Sherman Mayor David Plyler are expected to speak during the event.