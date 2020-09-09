Not every eatery that was recently inspected by the Grayson County Health Department’s team of food safety inspectors made an "A." But even those that missed the top mark didn’t fall too far.

None of the eateries recently inspected made anything lower than a "B" on their inspections.

The Grayson County Health Department rates restaurants and other establishments that serve food based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health. Restaurants are given an "A," "B," "C" or "F" score. An "A" means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a "B" were found to have several minor violations, but nothing major. Restaurants with a "C" might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an "F."

An "A" means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a "B" received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a "C" had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with "F" ratings received more than 30 demerits.

The following establishments received "B" grades:

Rock Creek Golf Club, 219 Club House Dr. in Gordonville;

Asian Gourmet, 810 N. Union St no. 301, in Whitesboro;

One Stop-Grand Ave., 1329 N. Grand Ave., in Sherman;

Whitney Food Store, 815 E Odneal St., in Sherman;

Texoma Urban Air, 3401 Southbend Dr., in Denison;

BJ'S C-Store, 5018 Texoma Pkwy., in Denison;

The following places received an "A" on their most recent inspection:

Burger King, 3120 FM 120, in Denison;

Pop's Place Too,21136 Hwy. 56, in Southmayd;

Rock Creek Resort Marina, 1464 Marina Rd., in Gordonville;

Sherwood Food Mart, 32210 Hwy. 377, in Gordonville;

Bakers Dozen Donuts, 406 West Haning Street, in Howe;

Clark's Outpost, 103 S. Hwy. 377, Tioga;

Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 1001 Hwy. 377 N., in Whitesboro;

Donut Choice, 100 East Hughes, in Collinsville;

Healing Springs Ranch, 100 S. Texas St., in Tioga;

Hometown Donut, 15 N. Waco St., in Van Alstyne;

Taco Casa Whitesboro,1012 Hwy. 377 N., in Whitesboro;

Daylight Donuts, 608 N Union St., in Whitesboro;

Honeybean, 212 E Marshall St., in Van Alstyne;

Las Haciendas Mexican Grill, 2400 East Hwy. 82, in Whitesboro;

Van Alstyne Shell, 881 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy., in Van Alstyne;

Whitesboro Nutrition & Energy, 601 N Union, Whitesboro;

Grayson College Culinary Arts, 6101 Grayson Dr., in Denison;

HPM Fuel Dock, 120 Texoma Harbor Drive, in Pottsboro;

Brookshire, 11205 N. Hwy. 289, in Pottsboro;

Carrus Behavioral Health Hospital, 1724 W US Hwy. 82, in Sherman

Frank's, 80841 N Hwy. 289, in Pottsboro;

Tackle Box, 83924 N. Hwy. 289, in Pottsboro;

DISD/B McDaniel Middle School, 400 Lillis Ln., in Denison;

DISD/Scott Middle School, 1901 S. Mirick Ave., in Denison;

Allsup's Convenience Store, a 901 Hwy. 377 N., in Whitesboro;

Pop Around The Corner, 2280 County Line Rd., in Whitesboro;

Grand Central Station, 110 S Throckmorton, in Sherman;

Brewed Octane Coffee House, 413-B W. Main St., in Whitesboro;

Brookshire Brothers, 805 North Union St ., in Whitesboro;

Nerdy Nation Frozen Creations, 509 Windy Ln., in Sherman;

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 875 Northcreek, in Sherman;

DISD/Houston Elementary School, a 1100 W Morgan Street, in Denison;

DISD/Hyde Park Elementary, 1701 Hyde Park Ave., in Denison;

DISD/Mayes Elementary School, 201 Jennie Ln., in Denison;

Grayson Crisis Center, 4200 N. Travis St., in Sherman;

Parkview Learning Center, 206 FM 120 E, in Pottsboro;

Sunshine Center For Children, 308 Front St., in Pottsboro;

Montessori Academy of North Texas, 906 Cottonwood, in Sherman;

Pizza Hut of Denison, 129 W. Heron Street, in Denison;

Frosty Paws Ice & Snow a 401 Hwy 377, in Tioga;

Girasoles a 505 Armstrong, in Denison;

Ice Age Snow Cones a 110 E. Hughes, in Collinsville;

Pirate Island a 104 N Main/P.O. Box 517, in Collinsville;

Queensboro@Railyard, 507 W. Main, in Denison;

CVS/Pharmacy, 2910 FM 120 West, in Denison;

Happy Square Nutrition, 200 W Houston, in Sherman;

Lucky Stop,1400 S Armstrong, in Denison;

Park In Beverage, 5014 Texoma Pkwy., in Denison;

Denison Express Mart, 530 Hwy 75 N, in Denison;

Poppa's Pit BBQ- Commissary, a 1975 Mackey Rd., in Howe;

Poppa's Pit BBQ- Mobile, 1975 Mackey Rd., in Howe;

Chill Out Shaved Ice, 1119 Schneider R., in Howe;

JJ Food Mart, 4909 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

Passport Austin Ave., 420 S Austin Ave., in Denison;

Super Stop 2, 4424 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

Crawford Quick Mart, 2431 West Crawford Street, in Denison.