WASHINGTON — Texas women, historically more shadow political figures than players, broke through in 2018 in what was labeled the "Year of the Woman" by doubling the number of female members of Congress from Texas from three to six.

This year, women are hoping to make a greater show of force in congressional races from West Texas to Houston and North Texas to the Hill Country.

Women are running for more than half of Texas’ 36 congressional seats: There are 19 women either challenging an incumbent or vying for an open seat — 12 Democrats and seven Republicans. And three of the female incumbents are being challenged by women.

The groundswell for female candidates began among Democrats — spurred by the Women’s March on Washington in January 2017 as a response to the election of President Donald Trump — and now includes Republican women. In 2018 there was only one GOP female challenger for a U.S. House seat in Texas. This year there are seven.

In Central Texas, four of the six districts that include slices of Austin feature female challengers: Democrat Wendy Davis is running against U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a Republican from Hays County; Democrat Julie Oliver is challenging U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin; Democrat Donna Imam is running against U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock; and Republican Jenny Garcia Sharon is challenging U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin.

Three races illustrate the impact of women on the ballot, less than two months before Election Day:

Davis vs. Roy

The race in 21st Congressional District, which stretches from Austin to San Antonio and encompasses six Hill Country counties, has garnered national attention. Davis, a former state senator known for her 2013 filibuster against a bill limiting abortion rights, and as a 2014 gubernatorial candidate, is running a well-financed campaign against Roy, first elected in 2018 by 2.6 percentage points.

"It’s the marquee race in Texas," said David Wasserman, the House expert for the Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan forecasting group. "Wendy Davis has a good chance and her having run before statewide gives her an advantage, primarily in fundraising."

Davis has outraised Roy, with $4.5 million in contributions as of June 30, the most recent federal campaign reporting data available. Roy has raised $2.5 million.

Davis, who was once a struggling single mother, sees women as critical factors in all aspects of the new political landscape – organizing, campaigning, fundraising and turning out the vote. "If you look back at 2016, the election of Donald Trump was the inflection point that energized women in record numbers," she told the American-Statesman.

Women can relate to female candidates’ understanding of the challenges facing families and children, especially during the pandemic, she said. The policies of the Trump administration are making it more difficult to know, she said, how to send children back to school safely.

"That’s what brings out the mama bear," said Davis, "or in my case, the grandma bear." Women especially want to be able to protect their children, she said. Davis, 57, has two grandchildren.

Ortiz Jones vs. Gonzales

In 2018, first time candidate Gina Ortiz Jones nearly toppled U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes, in one of the closest races in the country – losing, as she now says repeatedly, by 926 votes. The 23rd Congressional District is one of the largest geographic districts in the country, stretching from the outskirts of San Antonio along the U.S.-Mexico border for more than 800 miles to El Paso. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton carried the district in 2016.

Ortiz Jones, a former military intelligence officer, announced she would run again, and soon after Hurd said he was retiring. This year, she faces Republican Tony Gonzales, a Navy veteran.

"TX-23 is one of the top Democratic pick-up opportunities in the nation," said Kyle Kondik, the expert on House races at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

Ortiz Jones was raised by a single mother who immigrated to San Antonio from the Philippines. She served as an analyst in the executive office of the president during the Obama administration.

"I’ve lived the American Dream," she said. "But I can’t disassociate myself as a woman from being the child of an immigrant, a national security official, a veteran and a member of the LGBTQ community."

She thinks that the pandemic has highlighted the family pressures that fall disproportionately on women.

Valenzuela vs. Van Duyn

Another open seat, in the increasingly diverse 24th Congressional District in North Texas, has drawn two female candidates.

Republican Beth Van Duyn, a former two-term mayor of Irving, was named by Trump as regional administrator of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

She greeted Trump when he visited Midland in July.

"I’m so grateful to President Trump for being here to emphasize the importance of American energy independence and the threat we face from radical Democrats who want to decimate hundreds of thousands of good-paying middle-class jobs in Texas," she said, according to The Dallas Morning News.

She drew national attention as mayor when she supported police for arresting 14-year-old Ahmed Mohamed for having brought a homemade clock to school.

Democrat Candace Valenzuela would be Congress’ first Afro Latina member. Her biography has drawn national interest: She was a homeless child who slept in a baby pool as she and her mother fled domestic violence. She is an educator who served on a local school board.

Prognosticators largely see the race as a toss-up, although University of Virginia Center of Politics Director Larry Sabato has moved the race to "leans Democratic."