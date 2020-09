Luis Hernandez, Sr., QB, Collinsville

Hernandez helped Collinsville get off to a 2-0 start with another close victory. The signal-caller ran 35 times for 221 yards and four touchdowns and also completed 10-of-12 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown as the Pirates held on for to earn a 40-33 victory against Cooper.

Week 1 – Colby McSpedden, Sr., RB, S&S