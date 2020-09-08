Marilyn Traer, a resident of Durant, Oklahoma, joined her Savior in Plano, Texas, on Sept. 1, 2020 at the age of 89. She was married to Donald P. Traer, who preceded her in death on Jan. 30, 1993. Family hour will be from 9-10 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2020 at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Chapel in Durant. A memorial service in her honor will be held at 10 a.m. after the visitation with Bro. Mike Wingfield officiating. Her final earthly resting place will be the Highland Cemetery in Durant. A lunch will be served at the Roberta Baptist Church in Roberta after the memorial service.

Marilyn was born in Milsap, Texas, on June 26, 1931, to John Kubosh and Vesta (Stewart) Kubosh. She lovingly spent her life caring for her home and family. She was employed for a time at the Sewing Factory in Madill, Oklahoma. Marilyn loved working with her hands sewing for her family and keeping her mind active working puzzles.

Mrs. Traer is survived by her cherished daughters, Diane Teng and husband Mo of Plano, Texas, and Tina Traer of Durant; grandchildren Abby Teng of Plano, Texas, and A.J. Guerrero and wife Ana of George West, Texas; brothers David Kubosh and wife Chris, and Doyle Kubosh of Durant; and also survived by her great-grandchildren Alvin and Ara Bella Guerrero of George West, Texas.

Mrs. Traer was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, Donald, sisters Faye Douglas and Loraine Thomas, and brothers Don, Alvin, and John Kubosh.

Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant; www.holmescoffeymurray.com. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Leah Traer, please visit our floral store.