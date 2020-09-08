Theft - On Saturday, Sherman Officers made telephone contact with a complainant about stolen property from the 200 block of E Canyon Grove. The property was secured and the suspect forced a locking mechanism to gain access to the property. A report for theft of property $750



Public intoxication - On Sept. 4, Sherman Dispatch received a call in reference to an unconscious male, possibly intoxicated, laying in front of a business in the 4900 block of Texoma Parkway. Officers located the male sitting in front of the business. The individual was found to be intoxicated, and an attempt was made to find a sober party for the individual. Due to no one being able to take the individual, he was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the Grayson County Jail. A report for public intoxication was made.

Possession of a controlled substance - On Saturday, Sherman Dispatch received a call in reference to an intoxicated driver. The caller stated there was an individual passed out in the drive thru of a restaurant in the 3600 block of US Highway 75 northbound. Officers responded and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. During the investigation, it was determined the driver was not intoxicated but narcotics were found in the vehicle. The driver was taken to the Grayson County Jail and a report was made.

Burglary of a vehicle - On Saturday, Sherman Police Department dispatched an officer to the 200 block of West Lake Street in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, it was found that unknown actor entered a vehicle and stole property. A report was made for burglary of a vehicle. A report was made for theft of a firearm. The investigation is ongoing.

Burglary - On Saturday, an officer was dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of South Crockett Street in reference to a garage getting burglarized. According to the victim, several tools were stolen. A report for burglary of a building was generated.

Driving while intoxicated - On Sunday, Sherman officers responded to the 2500 block of W. Houston St. in reference to intoxicated driver. The driver showed multiple signs of intoxication. He was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated.

Ag assault - On Monday, Sherman officers responded to the 700 block of south Heritage Pkwy in reference to a suspicious male. After locating the male, it was learned that he had been stabbed. A report was generated for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The investigation is on-going.

Assault - On Monday, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Lake Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke with the family. An investigation was conducted and eventually came to the conclusion an assault by contact/family violence occurred. The suspect was arrested and charged. A report was completed.

For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.