Grayson County commissioners Tuesday will consider a request from the county elections administrator to approve an order for a special election for Sept. 29.

The election is to fill the Texas Senate seat left open when Pat Fallon (R) resigned in August.

The commissioners meet at 10 a.m. at the Grayson County Courthouse in Sherman.

Information on ballotpedia.org said the following people have filed to run for the position:

Jacob Minter (D)

Craig Carter (R)

Andy Hopper (R)

Shelley Luther (R)

Drew Springer (R)

Christopher Watts (R).

Early voting begins on Sept. 14 and will continue through Sept. 25 at the following locations:

Grayson County Election Administration, 115 W. Houston, Sherman;

Grayson County Sub-Courthouse, 101 W. Woodard, Denison;

Pottsboro ISD Administration Building, 105 Cardinal Lane, Pottsboro;

Whitesboro City Hall, 111 W. Main, Whitesboro;

Grayson College, 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy., Van Alstyne.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14-18 and for the same hours Sept. 21-23. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 24-25.

"Applications for ballots by mail shall be mailed, faxed or emailed to the Early Voting Clerk:

Grayson County Early Voting Clerk, 115 W. Houston St., Sherman, TX 75090, FAX: 903-891-4370, EMAIL: votegrayson@co.grayson.tx.us.

If applications for ballots by mail are faxed or emailed, the original must be received in the elections office within 4 business days. Applications for ballots by mail must be received no later than the close of business on Sept. 18.

The candidate filing deadline for this election was Aug. 28.