Ronnie Brown, of Caney, Oklahoma, passed from this life on Sept. 3, 2020 at the age of 78. He was born on June 8, 1942 in Wapanucka, Oklahoma, to Omer Henry and Virginia Lee (Hilburn) Brown.

Ronnie married Carolyn Ruth Holder on Nov. 29, 1974, in Durant, Oklahoma.

He came to Caney from Wyoming in 1980 where he was working as a welder and shop foreman. He enjoyed Quail hunting, gardening and taking care of his cows. Ronnie and Ruth also made many friends during their 16 year ownership of the Caddo Shortstop. He served in the US Navy in San Diego, California and aboard the USS Ranger, a nuclear powered aircraft carrier and at the Subic Bay Naval Station in the Philippines. He was a minesmans mate 3rd class petty officer upon discharge from the Navy and he was a veteran of the Viet Nam conflict.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Omer Henry and Virginia Lee (Hilburn) Brown; brother Omer Jr.; and sister Peggy Scott.

Survivors include his wife Carolyn Ruth Brown of Caney, Oklahoma; sons Bret Brown of Tampa, Florida, Bradley Brown of Tatum, Texas, Casey Brown of Caney, Oklahoma, Tim Holder of Augsburg Germany, Anthony Holder of Caney, Oklahoma; brother Stanley Wade Brown of Little City, Oklahoma; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and other extended family.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sept. 11, 2020 at the Monterey Chapel, 224 S. 9th, Durant, Oklahoma, and a graveside service to follow at the Mead Cemetery in Mead, Oklahoma, with Bro. Jeremy Parham officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Gordon Funeral Home, 221 N. 3rd, Durant, 580-916-9090; www.gordonfh.com.