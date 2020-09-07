Kenneth (Ken) Dean Foster of Durant, Oklahoma, passed from his earthly life on Sept. 3, 2020, at the age of 73 after a brief battle with cancer. He died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on Aug. 12, 1947, to Raymond and Roberta Foster in Bent County, Colorado.

He was raised on a farm in the southeastern part of Colorado with his three siblings. Ken served his country with honor in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1967 in Vietnam. Ken met his bride, Margaret, in 1970 at Otero Junior College in LaJunta, Colorado, and three short months later they were married at the First United Methodist Church in McClave, Colorado. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in May of 2020. He moved to Durant, Oklahoma, with his bride and newborn daughter in January of 1973 to work for her family’s business, JC Potter Sausage Co. He was an Assistant Boy Scout Master for many years for Troop 615. He loved his grandchildren and teaching them many of the same things he taught this daughter and son. Ken was well known for the stories he told, and he never met a stranger. After his retirement he used his skills and knowledge volunteering maintenance, electrical, and carpentry work for the local women’s and children’s shelter and other non-profit organizations. He touched the lives of all who met him and helped countless people over the span of his life.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Terry Foster, his close cousin Lorin Cass, brother-in-law Stan Burgess, and a great-nephew, Jace Burgess.

He is survived by his wife of the home, Margaret Foster, his daughter Natalie Foster of Durant, son Alan Foster and wife Nichole of Edmond, Oklahoma, grandson Seth Jones of Durant, grandchildren Kaylee, Ezekiel, and Lillian Lorine Foster of Edmond, Katie and Logan Shlosser, sister Glenda Hall and husband Jim of Piedmont, South Dakota, sister Wendy Culler and husband Charlie of Bryan, Ohio, sister-in-law Peggy Burgess of Bixby, Oklahoma, sister-in-law Nancy Peterson of Tulsa, brother-in-law Tommy Oliver and wife Dominique of Owasso, Oklahoma, niece Darcie Frank and her husband and children, niece Jessica Culler, niece Stacey Burgess and children, niece Leslie Burgess, husband and children, Amanda Horowitz husband and children, nephews James Junkins of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Andrew Peterson wife and child, nephew Cameron Oliver and wife, niece Dani Oliver, close family friend Casey Bennett, his coffee buddies, and many other close friends.