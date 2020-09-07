The number of Grayson County residents in the hospital fighting COVID-19 continued its rise this weekend.

On Friday, a report from the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management said there were 31 individuals with COVID-19 in hospitals in Grayson County. That number was 26 the day before and remained at 31 on Saturday.

There were no COVID numbers released by the county on Sunday or Monday.

Friday's report said there were 18 new cases of test confirmed COVID-19 and 141 total confirmed cases in the county. Saturday's report said there were nine new cases and a total of 150 people suffering from the illness. The reports both said 19 with the illness reside in a local long term care facilities, and one person with a confirmed case currently resides at the Grayson County Jail.

The rest are isolated with illness at home.

Since the pandemic began, 1,577 Grayson County residents have tested positive for the illness and 24 have died. More than 1,400 people have recovered.

On Saturday, the percentage of Grayson County residents testing positive for the virus continued to rise. The seven-day-average for positive tests for Grayson County residents was 10.84 o Thursday and had risen to 10.97 by Saturday evening.

The number of people fighting the illness at local care homes was back up a bit over the mid-week total of 16. There were 19 patients at local care homes on Saturday.

There were seven nursing homes dealing with outbreaks of the virus on Saturday including, Focused Care of Sherman, Crawford Street Place in Denison, Texoma Healthcare in Sherman, Brookdale Willows in Sherman, The Terrace in Denison, Preston Place in Sherman and Whitesboro Health and Rehab.

In addition the 19 people in those facilities that have the virus, there are 49 people who are being quarantined after close contact to an infected person.

The number of students in the county fighting the virus rose from six to eight over the weekend. In addition, 10 school districts in the county have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 in employees or students.

In addition to the eight students or staff members with the virus, 57 more are being quarantined.

In the report released by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management, "in person" is defined as a student who participates in classes on-campus or in-person extracurricular practices or events, and "virtual students" are defined as students who participate in school online and have no in-person contact on campus.

Those schools with "in person" students or employees with the virus include: Bells Elementary, Collinsville Middle and High, Denison High School, Scott Middle School and B. McDaniel Intermediate, Pottsboro Elementary, Middle and High School,S&S High School,Sherman High School, Dillingham Intermediate and Piner Middle School, Tom Bean Middle School, Van Alstyne High School, Whitesboro High School, Whitewright Elementary and High School.

Sory Elementary in Sherman and Sherman High School have "virtual students" or those who do not come to campus, who have be diagnosed either with the virus or who are quarantined due to the virus.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive recently live. The following cities in the county were listed with active cases on Saturday: Bells, 3; Collinsville ,2; Denison, 14; Gordonville, 2; Gunter, 2; Howe, 7; Pottsboro, 8; Sherman, 71; Tom Bean, 1; Van Alstyne 10; Whitesboro, 3 and Whitewright, 7.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.