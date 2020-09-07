Denison Police

Between midnight Aug. 31 and 8 a.m. Sept. 1, the Denison Police Department received 92 calls for service. Of those calls, one was for an allegedly sexual assault.

Eight of those were burglary alarm calls, and eight calls were to report possible suspicious activity. There were five calls that were designated as hang up or misdial calls and five calls were to report disturbances.

Four calls were about animals. Six calls were to ask police to perform welfare checks and three calls were to report possible thefts.

DPD also received 92 calls for service between midnight Sept. 1 and 8 a.m. Sept. 2. Of those calls, the majority were labeled as misdials or theft related.

Eleven calls were labeled as misdials or hang up calls and 10 calls were related to burglary alarms, burglaries of habitations or theft.

Ten calls were for to report suspicious activity or to request more police presence in a given area. There were two calls for welfare checks.

Between midnight Sept. 2 and 8 a.m. Sept. 3, DPD received 76 calls for service. Of those calls 14 were motorist related.

Eight calls were for increased police presence in areas around town or to report suspicious activity. And, eight calls were to report possible burglaries or thefts.

Eleven calls were for noise complaints, fights or disturbances.

There were 82 calls for service between midnight Sept. 3 and 8 a.m. Sept. 4. Of those calls 15 were to report disturbances or suspicious activity.

Twelve calls were for motor vehicle related offenses. The department performed six welfare checks, and there were two calls to report possible thefts.

Three calls were labeled as hang up calls or misdial calls. There was also a call about a possible missing person and one call for a possible suicide.

Sherman police

Found property - On Wednesday, Sherman police were dispatched to the 100-block East Wall Street in reference to found property. A small bag and a damaged cell phone were located. A found property report was generated.

Assault - On Wednesday, Sherman dispatch received a call regarding assault-family violence in the 200 block of Canyon Grove Road. Officers were dispatched and arrived. The victim advised she had was in an argument with her boyfriend which led to an assault. The victim sustained minor injuries. A report was taken and the case is under investigation.

Theft - On Wednesday, Sherman dispatch received a call regarding a theft in the 400 block of East US Highway 82. Officers were dispatched and arrived. The caller advised the suspect stole property and failed to pay for the merchandise. A report was taken and the case will be filed.

Harassment - On Wednesday Sherman Police Department dispatched an officer to the 900 block of Boone Drive in reference to harassment. Upon arrival, it was found that an unknown suspect started speaking to the victim via social media. The suspect began threatening harm to the victim and her family for not speaking to him any more. A report was made for harassment. The investigation is on going.

