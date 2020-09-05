WHITESBORO — The script was the same for the second straight week: the Bearcats were able to keep a good offense down but continued their struggles in producing any touchdowns themselves.

And so a close game at half-time got away from Whitesboro as Aubrey earned the 26-3 victory in non-district action.

The Bearcats (0-2), who take on defending 3A Division II champion Gunter at Prosper on Friday night, managed just a first-quarter field goal after opening the season with just a single touchdown against Bells.

It is the second straight season Aubrey (2-0) has beaten Whitesboro after the Bearcats had a five-game winning streak against the Chaparrals. Aubrey is 2-0 for the first time in a decade after opening with a 55-7 victory over Burkburnett.

Trenton Hardin and the Chaparrals' defense overcame 20 penalties that resulted in 137 yards as Aubrey forced seven Whitesboro turnovers.

The Chaparrals scored two defensive touchdowns, including an interception that Hardin ran back 90 yards for a score in the waning moments.

Whitesboro finished with just 111 yards, losing five fumbles and three Bearcats combined to complete 15-of-29 passes for 150 yards and two interceptions. Jake Hermes had the lion's share of that — 14-of-27 for 150 yards and a pick — while the Bearcats finished with negative yardage on the ground, losing 39 yards on 30 carries.

Devon Price led Whitesboro in receiving with four catches for 70 yards and in rushing with nine carries for 17 yards. Sean Schares added five receptions for 54 yards.

Jett Runion scored the Chaparrals' other defensive touchdown, running a fumble back 15 yards after Aubrey disrupted a screen pass before it developed. Runion's score gave the Chaparrals some much-needed cushion, extending their lead to 19-3 with under eight minutes left."

After Whitesboro took an early 3-0 lead on a 36-yard field goal by Jorge Montes, Aubrey jumped in front later in the first quarter when J.J. Cooke found the end zone from 26 yards out.

Cooke hit a massive seam up the middle and ran untouched to put the Chaparrals up 6-3.

For the next two quarters, penalties and miscues bogged the game down, as neither side was able to do much offensively.

Aubrey eventually capitalized on a fumble as Martavious Hill scored from seven yards out to give the Chaparrals a 12-3 lead late in the third quarter.

Cooke led the way with 77 yards and a score on nine carries and Jackson Jennings chipped in six carries for 43 yards as Aubrey finished with 38 carries for 205 yards but had just 65 yards passing as Jaxon Holder completed only 2-of-11 throws.