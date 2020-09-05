4-4A (II)DistYearPFPA
Aubrey0-02-08110
Sanger0-02-07449
Van Alstyne0-01-16172
Krum0-01-14947
Celina0-00-22742
Friday, September 4
Van Alstyne 54 Bonham 24
Paris 10, Celina 7, OT
Sanger 49, Lake Worth 35
Hillsboro 27, Krum 0
Aubrey 26, Whitesboro 3
Friday, September 11
Van Alstyne at Anna, 7:30 p.m.
Sanger at Howe, 7:30 p.m.
Argyle at Celina, 7:30 p.m.
Krum at Farmersville, 7:30 p.m.
Aubrey at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
4-3A (I)DistYearPFPA
Boyd0-02-08556
Brock0-02-012114
Paradise0-02-09219
Pilot Point0-02-07955
Peaster0-02-07623
Bowie0-01-15028
Ponder0-01-17770
Whitesboro0-00-2946
Friday, September 4
Aubrey 26, Whitesboro 3
Brock 66, Community 7
Boyd 21, Jacksboro 16
Peaster 42, Alvord 23
Paradise 57, Nocona 6
City View 36, Ponder 34, 2 OT
Pilot Point 49, Fort Worth Castleberry 35
Bridgeport 22, Bowie 15
Friday, September 11
Whitesboro vs. Gunter at Prosper, 7:30 p.m.
Boyd at Tolar, 7:30 p.m.
Collinsville at Peaster, 7:30 p.m.
Ponder at Nocona, 7:30 p.m.
Henrietta at Bowie, 7:30 p.m.
(Brock, Paradise, Pilot Point bye)
5-3A (I)DistYearPFPA
Pottsboro0-02-07634
Mt. Vernon0-02-08921
Mineola0-02-07124
Rains0-02-012841
Commerce0-01-04212
Winnsboro0-01-0420
Bonham0-01-18173
Howe0-00-23295
Friday, September 4
Pottsboro 34, Gunter 21
Bells 47, Howe 24
Van Alstyne 54, Bonham 24
Mineola 41, Wills Point 10
Leonard at Commerce, cancelled
Rains 58, Edgewood 21
Mount Vernon 36, Pittsburg 7
Winnsboro 42, Hooks 0
Friday, September 11
Pottsboro at Melissa, 7:30 p.m.
Sanger at Howe, 7:30 p.m.
Bonham at Leonard, 7:30 p.m.
West Rusk at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.
Commerce at Lone Oak, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Saline at Rains, 7:30 p.m.
Paul Pewitt at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Hughes Springs at Winnsboro, 7:30 p.m.
8-3A (II)DistYearPFPA
S&S0-02-0840
Bells0-02-06730
Leonard0-01-0140
Gunter0-01-16941
Whitewright0-01-15031
Lone Oak0-01-1932
Blue Ridge0-00-23679
Friday, September 4
Bells 47, Howe 24
Pottsboro 34, Gunter 21
S&S 14, Callisburg 0
Whitewright 36, Honey Grove 14
Quinlan Ford 49, Blue Ridge 7
Leonard at Commerce, cancelled
Eustace 32, Lone Oak 7
Friday, September 11
Valley View at Bells, 7:30 p.m.
Whitesboro at Gunter, 7:30 p.m.
Alvord at S&S, 7:30 p.m.
Whitewright at Celeste, 7:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Muenster, 7:30 p.m.
Bonham at Leonard, 7:30 p.m.
Commerce at Lone Oak, 7:30 p.m.
5-2A (I)DistYearPFPA
Collinsville0-02-07062
Lindsay0-02-010514
Trenton0-02-05528
Alvord0-00-24566
Tom Bean0-00-219126
Tioga0-00-21887
Friday, September 4
Collinsville 40, Cooper 33
Electra 49, Tioga 18
Prairiland 56, Tom Bean 19
Lindsay 34, Muenster 14
Trenton 35, Maud 16
Peaster 42, Alvord 23
Friday, September 11
Collinsville at Peaster, 7:30 p.m.
Era at Tioga, 7:30 p.m.
Clarksville at Tom Bean, 7:30 p.m.
Callisburg at Lindsay, 7:30 p.m.
Trenton at Chico, 7:30 p.m.
Alvord at S&S, 7:30 p.m.