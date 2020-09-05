Herald Democrat

Saturday

Sep 5, 2020 at 2:39 AM


4-4A (II)DistYearPFPA
Aubrey0-02-08110
Sanger0-02-07449
Van Alstyne0-01-16172
Krum0-01-14947
Celina0-00-22742

Friday, September 4


Van Alstyne 54 Bonham 24


Paris 10, Celina 7, OT


Sanger 49, Lake Worth 35


Hillsboro 27, Krum 0


Aubrey 26, Whitesboro 3


Friday, September 11


Van Alstyne at Anna, 7:30 p.m.


Sanger at Howe, 7:30 p.m.


Argyle at Celina, 7:30 p.m.


Krum at Farmersville, 7:30 p.m.


Aubrey at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.


4-3A (I)DistYearPFPA
Boyd0-02-08556
Brock0-02-012114
Paradise0-02-09219
Pilot Point0-02-07955
Peaster0-02-07623
Bowie0-01-15028
Ponder0-01-17770
Whitesboro0-00-2946

Friday, September 4


Aubrey 26, Whitesboro 3


Brock 66, Community 7


Boyd 21, Jacksboro 16


Peaster 42, Alvord 23


Paradise 57, Nocona 6


City View 36, Ponder 34, 2 OT


Pilot Point 49, Fort Worth Castleberry 35


Bridgeport 22, Bowie 15


Friday, September 11


Whitesboro vs. Gunter at Prosper, 7:30 p.m.


Boyd at Tolar, 7:30 p.m.


Collinsville at Peaster, 7:30 p.m.


Ponder at Nocona, 7:30 p.m.


Henrietta at Bowie, 7:30 p.m.


(Brock, Paradise, Pilot Point bye)


5-3A (I)DistYearPFPA
Pottsboro0-02-07634
Mt. Vernon0-02-08921
Mineola0-02-07124
Rains0-02-012841
Commerce0-01-04212
Winnsboro0-01-0420
Bonham0-01-18173
Howe0-00-23295

Friday, September 4


Pottsboro 34, Gunter 21


Bells 47, Howe 24


Van Alstyne 54, Bonham 24


Mineola 41, Wills Point 10


Leonard at Commerce, cancelled


Rains 58, Edgewood 21


Mount Vernon 36, Pittsburg 7


Winnsboro 42, Hooks 0


Friday, September 11


Pottsboro at Melissa, 7:30 p.m.


Sanger at Howe, 7:30 p.m.


Bonham at Leonard, 7:30 p.m.


West Rusk at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.


Commerce at Lone Oak, 7:30 p.m.


Grand Saline at Rains, 7:30 p.m.


Paul Pewitt at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.


Hughes Springs at Winnsboro, 7:30 p.m.


8-3A (II)DistYearPFPA
S&S0-02-0840
Bells0-02-06730
Leonard0-01-0140
Gunter0-01-16941
Whitewright0-01-15031
Lone Oak0-01-1932
Blue Ridge0-00-23679

Friday, September 4


Bells 47, Howe 24


Pottsboro 34, Gunter 21


S&S 14, Callisburg 0


Whitewright 36, Honey Grove 14


Quinlan Ford 49, Blue Ridge 7


Leonard at Commerce, cancelled


Eustace 32, Lone Oak 7


Friday, September 11


Valley View at Bells, 7:30 p.m.


Whitesboro at Gunter, 7:30 p.m.


Alvord at S&S, 7:30 p.m.


Whitewright at Celeste, 7:30 p.m.


Blue Ridge at Muenster, 7:30 p.m.


Bonham at Leonard, 7:30 p.m.


Commerce at Lone Oak, 7:30 p.m.


5-2A (I)DistYearPFPA
Collinsville0-02-07062
Lindsay0-02-010514
Trenton0-02-05528
Alvord0-00-24566
Tom Bean0-00-219126
Tioga0-00-21887

Friday, September 4


Collinsville 40, Cooper 33


Electra 49, Tioga 18


Prairiland 56, Tom Bean 19


Lindsay 34, Muenster 14


Trenton 35, Maud 16


Peaster 42, Alvord 23


Friday, September 11


Collinsville at Peaster, 7:30 p.m.


Era at Tioga, 7:30 p.m.


Clarksville at Tom Bean, 7:30 p.m.


Callisburg at Lindsay, 7:30 p.m.


Trenton at Chico, 7:30 p.m.


Alvord at S&S, 7:30 p.m.