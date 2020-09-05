TOM BEAN — The Tomcats got going on offense in the second half but by then it was too late as Prairiland maintained a comfortable lead at the break on the way to a 56-19 victory against Tom Bean in non-district action.

Bryce Clark completed 12-of-14 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns and ran 11 times for 40 yards, Ryan Weems ran nine times for 94 yards and Lance Pauler caught four passes for 50 yards and a touchdown for Tom Bean (0-2).

Brylee Galloway had four carries for 114 yards and a TD and caught a pair of passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns, Landry Morrison added six carries for 101 yards and a touchdown and Brooks Morrison threw four TD passes and ran for another to lead Prairiland (2-0), which has matched its win total from last season.

Prairiland started the scoring almost immediately as a hand-off to Harrison led to a 52-yard touchdown run just 14 seconds into the game.

The Patriot defense held the Tomcats to four and went they got the ball again,. this time Brooks Morrison led the charge to the eight-yard line and he hit Galloway on a touchdown pass in the middle of the first quarter for the 14-0 advantage.

As the second quarter reached the six-minute mark, Prairiland scored again on a short pass from Brooks Morrison to Eli Rolen. Prairiland got the ball back quickly with a fumble recovery as Tom Bean was approaching the red zone. Galloway was able to break free for a 68-yard touchdown run for a 28-0 lead with four minutes left in the half.

The Patriots kept that margin into the second half and it stayed that way for almost the entire third quarter.

Tom Bean drove to near midfield before the drive stalled but the defense recovered a fumble at the Tomcat 40-yard line. The ensuing 60-yard drive was capped off by a 20-yard touchdown catch by Pauler from Clark to make it 28-6 with 1:51 remaining in the third quarter.

The Patriots opened the fourth quarter with another 36-yard score from Brooks Morrison to Chris Mitchel. Midway through the frame they scored again as Brooks Morrison found the end zone on a nine-yard keeper and it was a 42-6 margin.

Tom Bean followed with Caleb Higgs scoring on a one-yard touchdown run with just under five minutes left in the contest.

Prairiland immediately answered as Brooks Morrison connected with Galloway on a 55-yard TD pass.

The Tomcats tried to keep pace as Clark found Higgs from five yards out with 2:33 to go.

Landry Morrison finished off the scoring for the Patriots with a 73-yard touchdown run as part of 312 yards rushing as a team.

Tom Bean will be at home on Friday against Clarksville while Prairiland will have a home game against Wolfe City.