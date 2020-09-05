WHITEWRIGHT — Kayden Carraway completed 18-of-26 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns with an interception as Whitewright defeated Honey Grove, 36-14, in non-district action.

Reilly Evans had seven receptions for 116 yards and a TD, Xyrion Daniels finished with three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown, Aaron Pitt totaled five catches for 60 yards and a touchdown and Colby Jones ran 18 times for for 47 yards and a score and added a 27-yard catch for Whitewright (1-1), which plays at Celeste on Friday night.

Trevor McCartney led the defense by returning a fumble for a touchdown and Jax Gage also recovered a fumble as Whitewright built up a 36-8 advantage over Honey Grove (1-1).

S&S 14, Callisburg 0

In Callisburg, the Rams relied on a strong defensive effort for the second straight week and scored on their first and last drives of the game for a non-district victory over Callisburg.

The last time S&S (2-0) earned back-to-back shutouts was in 1998 and the last time the Rams opened a season with back-to-back shutouts was 1963.

S&S has already won more games than the previous two seasons combined.

Colby McSpedden started the scoring and finished with 19 carries for 71 yards and a TD while Jake Reynolds provided some breathing run in the fourth quarter. He totaled 11 carries for 35 yards and a score and wad 5-of-16 passing for 60 yards. Colten Courville had a reception for 38 yards.

Callisburg dropped to 1-1 on the season.

Van Alstyne 54, Bonham 24

In Bonham, Gavin Montgomery had 185 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries as Van Alstyne rolled to a non-district victory against Bonham.

Jaden Mahan finished with six carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns, Dakota Howard had a pair of carries for 43 yards and a TD and Jackson Allen returned a fumble 15 yards for a score for Van Alstyne (1-1), which plays at Anna on Friday.

The Panthers totaled 447 rushing yards and had a 51-6 lead at half-time.

Mason Rodriguez had three touchdown passes, two to Nick Rhinehart, for Bonham (1-1).

Collinsville 40, Cooper 33

In Collinsville, Luis Hernandez ran 35 times for 221 yards and four touchdowns and completed 10-of-12 passes for 99 yards and a TD as the Pirates won a shootout against Cooper.

Cory Sheppard added nine carries for 67 yards, Justin Hernandez totaled eight carries for 40 yards and a touchdown, Jace Crisp finished with three catches for 39 yards and Gavin Giasson’s lone reception was a 14-yard TD for Collinsville (2-0), which plays at Peaster on Friday.

Jaxon McGuire ran for three touchdowns to lead Cooper (1-1), which had a 20-18 half-time lead.

Electra 49, Tioga 18

In Tioga, Logan Westbrook ran for a touchdown and had a TD pass for the Bulldogs but Electra came away with the non-district victory.

Chase Evans ran 22 times for 204 yards, Ryan Montgomery added eight carries for 57 yards, Landon Miller chipped in five carries for 55 yards, Tanner Binyon caught the nine-yard touchdown throw and Rylan Newman returned a kickoff 72 yards for a score for Tioga (0-2), which will host Era on Friday night.

Jailen Dixon ran 343 yards and six touchdowns on 23 carries and completed 5-of-6 passes for 113 yards and a TD for Electra (1-1), which built a 35-6 lead by the middle of the third quarter.