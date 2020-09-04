The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office has released a list of people who were indicted this week.
The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.
The following people were indicted:
Mac McMillan, 34, of Sherman — Assault family or household member with previous conviction;
Everardo Aparicio, 57, of Dallas — burglary of habitation
Jerry Dickson, 50, of Denison — failure to appear;
Darian TyRay Thomas, 21, of Denison —evading arrest with previous conviction.
Billy Burkett, 27, of Van Alstyne —burglary of building and theft of firearm;
Jackson, Waylon 33, of Whitesboro —possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
James Phillips, 22, of White Settlement —aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury'
Carl Kirby, 42, of Whitesboro —aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;
Lonny Thompson, 61, of Whitesboro — burglary of building;
Corey Sargent, 38, of Whitewright — arson;
Ashley Crouse, 29, of Denison — continuous violence against family and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;
Kelly Raley, 52, of Denison — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Patrick Potts Jr., 22, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct discharge of a fire arm;
Joe White, 48, of Denison — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Marissa Clevenger, 20, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);
Mark Stackhouse, 30, of Denison — evading arrest with a motor vehicle;
Shawn Forster, 45, of Gainesville — burglary of habitation;
Megan Lamb, 28, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Bennie Gonzales Jr., 44, of Denison — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, injury to a child, elderly or disabled person reckless bodily injury and aggravated robbery;
Tanya Smith, 40, of Denison — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, injury to a child, elderly or disabled person reckless bodily injury and aggravated robbery;
Hycint Chidi Azubuike, 36, of Sherman — robbery and assault family or household member with previous convictions;
Brittany Levasseur, 30, of Sherman — theft of property and forgery;
Janice Patterson, 48, of Sherman —aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery;
Christopher Webber, 43, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery;
Lorenzo Garcia, 26, of Sherman — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;
James Delgado, 40, of Garland — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Steven Stone, 39, of Bells — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Sherry Latty, 47, of Ivanhoe — possession of a controlled substance (meth), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and three counts of forgery;
Tyrone Buckley, 30, of Lehigh, Oklahoma — two counts of burglary of habitation;
Ashely Bayles, 30, of Atoka, Oklahoma — two counts of burglary of habitation;
Kristi Trotter, 44, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);
Allen Washington, 21, of Sherman — two counts of forgery;
Kayla Salinas, 27, of Collinsville — driving while intoxicated with a child under 15;
Gabriel Hoops, 30, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Zachary Jennetten, 30, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated with a child under 15;
Corey Pratt, 41, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;
Devin Taylor, 29, of Sherman — continuous violence against the family.