The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office has released a list of people who were indicted this week.

The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

Mac McMillan, 34, of Sherman — Assault family or household member with previous conviction;

Everardo Aparicio, 57, of Dallas — burglary of habitation

Jerry Dickson, 50, of Denison — failure to appear;

Darian TyRay Thomas, 21, of Denison —evading arrest with previous conviction.

Billy Burkett, 27, of Van Alstyne —burglary of building and theft of firearm;

Jackson, Waylon 33, of Whitesboro —possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

James Phillips, 22, of White Settlement —aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury'

Carl Kirby, 42, of Whitesboro —aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;

Lonny Thompson, 61, of Whitesboro — burglary of building;

Corey Sargent, 38, of Whitewright — arson;

Ashley Crouse, 29, of Denison — continuous violence against family and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;

Kelly Raley, 52, of Denison — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Patrick Potts Jr., 22, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct discharge of a fire arm;

Joe White, 48, of Denison — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Marissa Clevenger, 20, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Mark Stackhouse, 30, of Denison — evading arrest with a motor vehicle;

Shawn Forster, 45, of Gainesville — burglary of habitation;

Megan Lamb, 28, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Bennie Gonzales Jr., 44, of Denison — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, injury to a child, elderly or disabled person reckless bodily injury and aggravated robbery;

Tanya Smith, 40, of Denison — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, injury to a child, elderly or disabled person reckless bodily injury and aggravated robbery;

Hycint Chidi Azubuike, 36, of Sherman — robbery and assault family or household member with previous convictions;

Brittany Levasseur, 30, of Sherman — theft of property and forgery;

Janice Patterson, 48, of Sherman —aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery;

Christopher Webber, 43, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery;

Lorenzo Garcia, 26, of Sherman — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

James Delgado, 40, of Garland — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Steven Stone, 39, of Bells — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Sherry Latty, 47, of Ivanhoe — possession of a controlled substance (meth), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and three counts of forgery;

Tyrone Buckley, 30, of Lehigh, Oklahoma — two counts of burglary of habitation;

Ashely Bayles, 30, of Atoka, Oklahoma — two counts of burglary of habitation;

Kristi Trotter, 44, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Allen Washington, 21, of Sherman — two counts of forgery;

Kayla Salinas, 27, of Collinsville — driving while intoxicated with a child under 15;

Gabriel Hoops, 30, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Zachary Jennetten, 30, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated with a child under 15;

Corey Pratt, 41, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;

Devin Taylor, 29, of Sherman — continuous violence against the family.