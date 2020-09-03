DURANT, Okla. — A total of 48 Southeastern Oklahoma State student-athletes across the winter and spring sports earned Academic All-Great American Conference recognition.

Of those 48, baseball led with 12 selections, while women’s basketball was not far behind with nine and women’s track and field was on their heels with eight.

The Great American Conference announced that a record 552 student-athletes achieved Academic All-Conference honors in the sports of men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s track and field, baseball and softball, an increase of 42 from the prior high, set last year.

"Division II places the balance of athletic pursuit and academic excellence in its highest regards," GAC Commissioner Will Prewitt said. "We again shattered our record for All-Academic honorees. I commend all of these student-athletes for maintaining their commitment excellence in the classroom during this unprecedented year."

GAC baseball student-athletes garnered the most All-Academic selections, 119, followed by 108 from softball, 85 in women’s basketball and 84 from women’s track & field. For the full 2019-20 academic year, 966 student-athletes earned All-Academic honors, 85 more than the previous single-year high for the conference.

For student-athletes to be recognized on the Academic All-Conference team, they must have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing (true freshmen and red-shirt freshmen are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution. In addition, their grade point average must be a minimum of 3.30 based on the 4.0 system. The GPA shall be cumulative for the athlete’s entire collegiate career.

Baseball — Grant Bruce, Jr.; Colton Buckner, Sr.; Hunter Capps, Sr.; Jordan Compton, Soph.; Bryce McDermott, Soph.; Tyler McGrew, Sr.; Niko Piazza, Sr.; Jason Porter, Jr.; Jacob Potter, Jr.; Beau Swimmer, Soph.; Spencer Wallace, Jr.; Mason Whitmarsh, Sr.

Men’s Basketball — Kevin Buckingham, Sr.; Adam Dworsky, Jr.; Kellen Manek, Jr.; Kayo Goncalves, Jr.

Men’s Golf — Austin Adams, Sr.; George Elliott, Jr.; Jordan Holifield, Jr.; Cody Reed, Sr.

Men’s Tennis — Danrich Kruger, Sr.; Manuel Pilotto, Jr.; Juan Scoppetta, Sr.

Softball — Karsyn Brigance, Jr.; Ashley Hedrick, Jr.; Katie McCullar, Sr.; Symphoni Shomo, Sr.; Kamarie Wallace, Soph.

Women’s Basketball — Jordan Benson, Jr.; Katie Branam, Jr.; Kamryn Cantwell, Soph.; Tracy Johnson, Sr.; Briley Moon, Soph.; Logan Oestreich, Sr.; Cierra Rangel, Jr.; Alix Robinson, Sr.; Katie Webb, Sr.

Women’s Tennis — Diana Budnik, Jr.; Chantal Lozano, Jr.; Rachel Routledge, Sr.

Women’s Track and Field — Kamryn Cantwell, Soph.; Rebekah Christman, Sr.; Danielle Doggett, Soph.; Lindsay Klasek, Jr.; Bailey Pritchett, Soph.; Regan Ramos, Soph.; Megan Rose, Soph.; Skye Summers, Jr.