Calendar

Through Oct. 31- Oklahoma dove season.

Through Nov. 12 – First split of Texas North Zone dove season.

Sept. 10-12 – Bassmaster Central Open at Sam Rayburn Reservoir in East Texas. Visit www.bassmaster.com for information.

Sept. 12-21 – Oklahoma special resident Canada goose season.

Sept. 12-27 – Texas early teal season.

Sept. 12-27 – Oklahoma early teal season.

Sept. 12-27 – Texas early Canada goose season.

Sept. 19 – Whitesboro Ducks Unlimited fundraising dinner at Ranch 82. For information, contact Whitesboro DU chairman Doug Rodgers at (903) 814-5826.

Oct. 1-Jan. 15 - Oklahoma archery deer season.

Oct. 3-Nov. 6 – Texas early archery deer season.

Oct. 6 –Red River Fly Fishers monthly meeting (tentatively scheduled pending COVID-19 restrictions) from 6-8 p.m. at Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Conference Room in Sherman. See www.rrff.org for information.

Notes

With Sam Rayburn Reservoir a couple of feet low and late summer conditions persisting on the East Texas big bass factory, anglers getting ready for the Sept. 10-12 BassPro.com Bassmaster Central Open derby could be forgiven if they expected the action to be slow. But with the tournament start looming next week, things got shaken up a little bit earlier in the week when Opens angler Charlie Brown III sent in a photo of his double-digit catch to officials with Bassmaster.com. The photo included some info from Brown about his big catch: "Did a little Rayburn pre practice and lucked in to a 10.83. She bit minutes after launching the boat on the first cast at the first spot I checked. "…Speaking of the first, the Sept. 1st application deadline has now passed for the 2020 Hagerman NWR archery hunt draw and permit winners have been notified. Don’t despair if you forgot to put in or didn’t get drawn since there are still a number of drawn hunt opportunities left for Texas hunters as the next TPWD application deadline looms on Sept. 15. See TPWD’s Drawn Hunts web page at www.tpwd.texas.gov for more details…The Red River Fly Fishers are hoping to have their next two regularly scheduled meetings and fly tying sessions on Oct. 6 and Nov. 3. Stay tuned to the group’s website at www.rrff.org for updates and additional details… TPWD has announced that the agency is proposing changes to regulations regarding harmful or potentially harmful fish, shellfish and aquatic plants. The proposed changes will significantly reorganize the existing rules and will be published in the Texas register no later than Friday, Oct. 2…Tragedy struck last weekend when an Oregon bowhunter was killed when a bull elk he had wounded charged and struck him fatally. To see full details on the incident—believed to be the first time a bull elk has fatally wounded a hunter—please visit the Peterson’s Bowhunting Magazine website at bowhuntingmag.com or the Game and Fish Magazine website at GameandFishMag.com …

Hunting Reports

Opening day of the 2020 dove season was one of the wettest in memory as heavy rain, thunderstorms, and flash flood warnings all conspired to make the day challenging for local wingshooters...More than 4.3-inches of rain occurred just west of Sherman according to the Austin College Weather Station website, a rainstorm that has effectively washed out waterhole hunting opportunities for the early part of the season…Several hunters were able to get out in the morning hours prior to the Sept. 1st rainstorm in Grayson County, with excellent action reported near Van Alstyne…Other hunters headed west and found steady action where only a light drizzle fell during the afternoon hunt…North Texas Outfitters owner and lead guide Dakota Stowers reported a good opening day shoot near Waurika, Okla. where a number of clients banged away with scatterguns and took limits and near limits of mourning doves and whitewings…Stowers reports that the first small push of blue-winged teal has come and gone as early teal season approaches…Early teal seasons and early Canada goose seasons begin on Sept. 12 on both sides of the Red River and expectations are high. With the current moon cycle and a powerful cold front due to visit the area next week, expect a big push of blue-winged teal into the area over the next several days…While the local Canada goose numbers aren’t impacted by migration, the homegrown local flocks are increasing each year. When they visit spots outside of municipal areas to feed each day, wingshooters who have scouted out such fields can have some great early season action on the big honkers…

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, water is lightly stained; water temps are 86-89 degrees; and the lake is 1.00 low although it should be rising after this week’s heavy rainfall. TPWD says that striped bass and white bass are good on live bait and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. When surfacing fish aren’t present, use electronics to mark schools along the river channel and over flats. The agency says that striper schools are continually moving with the baitfish right now, so be ready to burn some gas. Largemouth bass are fair for anglers fishing skirted jigs, Texas-rigged plastic worms and shad colored crankbaits in 16-28’ of water. Some bass are still being caught on topwater baits fished very early in the morning near shallow water zones. Crappie are fair on minnows fished by boathouses, timber and brush piles in 15-25’ of water…At Lake Ray Roberts, site of the 2021 Bassmaster Classic, water is lightly stained; water temp is 85 degrees; and the lake is 0.68 low although it should be rising after this week’s flooding rainfall. TPWD says that largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, Chatterbaits, and bladed jigs fished in 16-26’ of water near timber, points, and channel ledges. There is an early and late topwater bite too on points with a nearby ledge or drop-off. White bass are fair in 20-40’ on slabs and minnows fished near main lake flats and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows around standing timber and brush piles…At Lake Fork, water is lightly stained; water temps are 86-90 degrees; and the lake is 1.61 low. TPWD reports that largemouth bass are fair on slow-moving soft plastic craws and worms fished near standing timber, points, and drop-offs in 18-28’ of water. Deep diving crankbaits and light-colored spinnerbaits are also effective. Crappie are slow on minnows in 18-25’ of water over brush piles and around standing timber…. On the Texas Gulf Coast, the fishing is surprisingly good at Sabine Lake after Category 4 Hurricane Laura made landfall late last week just east of the Texas/Louisiana state line. Water clarity is understandably stained after the strong winds, heavy rains and above normal tides pushed into the area, but speckled trout fishing has been good this week on live shrimp and topwater baits. TPWD says that the fish have been holding over shell and keying in on schools of mullet and shad. Redfish are also described as great near the Betsy Heights marsh on mullet and/or shrimp…

Tip of the Week

When you’re out dove hunting, pay careful attention to where downed birds fall since vegetation and even bare ground can quickly swallow up the drab colored birds who easily blend in with most backgrounds. When your shot string connects and a dove goes down, focus on the spot with laser sharp intensity, moving quickly to retrieve the bird while not taking your eyes off of the spot. If hunting in heavy cover, consider using a washer with a strand of orange flagging tape attached, throwing the marking contraption into the weeds near where the dove fell. Finally, make every effort to retrieve a dove after the shot, spending whatever time is necessary to make an ethical retrieve of a downed bird.