James Daniel Gregg entered this life on Feb. 11, 1945 in Sherman, Texas, born to Harland Levin and Eulalah Pearl Ray Gregg. James entered the Gates of Heaven on Aug. 30, 2020 in Denison, Texas, at the age of 75.

James attended school in Thatcher, Arizona, and later married Wilma Lee Urich on July 4, 1964 in Avendale, Arizona. They have been truly blessed with 56 years united as one. James worked as a telecommunications technician until his retirement and later delivered mail and most recently worked as a Funeral Assistant with Brown’s Funeral Service. He was a devoted and loyal member of Live Oak United Pentecostal Church in Durant and retired as the Fire Chief in Milburn and he also served on the Milburn School Board. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, church activities and he dearly loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Harland and Eulalah Gregg; daughter Fonda Gray; and sons-in-law Uriah Davis and Jon Yeager.

James is survived by is loving wife, Wilma Gregg, of the home; beloved children Donna Rhea and husband David, Shannon Walker and husband Tracey, Jamie Barnes and husband Jason, James Gregg and Isaac Gregg; sisters Martha Gregg and Mary Insell and husband Bobby; brother Joe Whisenhunt; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 5, 2020 at Live Oak United Pentecostal Church in Durant. Rev. Lawrence Buller officiating and with assistance of Michael Gates and Kelly Gray. Interment will follow in Macomb Cemetery in Whitesboro, Texas, with Joseph Rhea, Josh Walker, Anthony Chaney, Tracy McGlocklin, Andy Beason, Bailey Yeager, Ethan St. Clair and Jimmy St. Clair serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Howard and Taylor Yeager. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sept. 4 from 6-8 p.m..

