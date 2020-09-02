Note: All games are non-district and begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Gunter at Pottsboro

Where: Jim Henderson Memorial Stadium

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com; KZRC 96.1 FM; www.citylinktv.com/channel/durant-mix-tv/

Records: Gunter 1-0; Pottsboro 1-0

Last week: Gunter won 48-7 against Van Alstyne; Pottsboro won 42-13 against Community

Series: Gunter leads 10-6

Last meeting: 2019 (Pottsboro win 27-14)

Players to watch: Gunter: WR Cole Lemons, DL Martin Garcia; Pottsboro: WR Titus Lyons, LB Colton Creswell.

Notable: In this week’s statewide polls, Gunter is No. 1 in Class 3A Division II and Pottsboro is No. 3 in Class 3A Division I … The Cardinals’ win last year is the only Tiger loss in their past 44 regular-season games … The teams have met every season since 2012.

Howe at Bells

Where: Panther Stadium

Records: Howe 0-1; Bells 1-0

Last week: Howe lost 48-8 to Callisburg; Bells won 20-6 against Whitesboro

Series: Howe leads 35-9-5

Last meeting: 2019 (Bells won 19-13 in overtime)

Players to watch: Howe: WR Kolby Taylor, LB Bryce Crosby; Bells: WR Tanner Carter, LB Canyon Payne.

Notable: A win by Bells would be its eighth straight in the regular season, the program’s longest since a 19-game streak covering the 1996-98 seasons … Howe is looking to avoid an 0-2 start for the first time since 2017 … The Panthers allowed their fewest points in a regular-season game last week since 2017.

Honey Grove at Whitewright

Where: Tiger Stadium

Records: Honey Grove 1-0; Whitewright 0-1

Last week: Honey Grove won 42-29 against Tenaha; Whitewright lost 17-14 against Clarksville

Series: Whitewright leads 26-21-1

Last meeting: 2019 (Honey Grove won 48-20)

Players to watch: Honey Grove: QB Ben Patrick, LB Andrew Campbell; Whitewright: WR Trevor McCartney, LB Reilly Evans.

Notable: Whitewright is playing the same first two opponents (Clarksville, then Honey Grove) for the first time in a four-year stretch since opening the 1990-93 seasons with Celeste, then Honey Grove … The Tigers are trying to avoid an 0-2 start for just the second time since 2013 … Honey Grove has made the playoffs the past three seasons.

Prairiland at Tom Bean

Where: Tomcat Stadium

Records: Prairiland 1-0; Tom Bean 0-1

Last week: Prairiland won 27-26 against Alba-Golden; Tom Bean lost 70-0 against S&S.

Series: Series tied 1-1

Last meeting: 2019 (Prairiland won 26-6)

Players to watch: Prairiland: QB Brooks Morrison, DB Chris Michael; Tom Bean: WR Bryce Clark, DL Zane McNealy.

Notable: Tom Bean has allowed at least 70 points in its last two games, dating back to a 74-30 bi-district loss against Rivercrest … It was the Tomcats’ worst loss since a 77-0 margin against Howe in 2014 … A victory by Prairiland would match its win total from all of last season.

Aubrey at Whitesboro

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Aubrey 1-0; Whitesboro 0-1

Last week: Aubrey won 55-7 against Burkburnett; Whitesboro lost 20-6 against Bells

Series: Whitesboro leads 10-4

Last meeting: 2019 (Aubrey won 21-7)

Players to watch: Aubrey: QB Jaxon Holder, LB James Perry; Whitesboro: QB Mac Harper, DL Paul Velten.

Notable: Whitesboro had won seven straight against Aubrey before last year’s loss … The Bearcats are trying to avoid an 0-2 start for the first time since 2014 … Aubrey has made the playoffs the past five seasons.

Van Alstyne at Bonham

Where: Warrior Stadium

Broadcast: mixlr.com/va-panther-football

Records: Van Alstyne 0-1; Bonham 1-0

Last week: Van Alstyne lost 48-7 against Gunter; Bonham won 57-19 against Quitman

Series: Van Alstyne leads 13-6

Last meeting: 2019 (Van Alstyne won 50-7)

Players to watch: Van Alstyne: QB Gavin Montgomery, DL Jacob Gallardo; Bonham: RB Jeren Ross, LB Brant Stuber.

Notable: Van Alstyne has scored at least 49 points against the Warriors in four of the last five meetings … The Panthers have won nine straight in the series … Bonham has already matched its win total from last season when it was districtmates with Van Alstyne and ended on a seven-game losing streak.

S&S at Callisburg

Where: Wildcat Stadium

Records: S&S 1-0; Callisburg 1-0

Last week: S&S won 70-0 against Tom Bean; Callisburg won 48-8 against Howe

Series: Callisburg leads 22-11-2

Last meeting: 2019 (S&S won 25-7)

Players to watch: S&S: RB Colby McSpedden, DB Cannen Fellegy; Callisburg: QB Jake Pollard, DL Tyler Howe.

Notable: S&S’ lone victory last year was against Callisburg and snapped an 18-game losing streak dating back to the 2017 season … The Rams’ victory last week matched the school record for points and margin of victory, which was previously done in a 70-0 win over Prosper in 1965 … Callisburg, which was winless last season, snapped a 13-game losing streak dating back to 2018 with its opening victory.

Cooper at Collinsville

Where: W.L. Stephenson Sports Complex

Records: Cooper 1-0; Collinsville 1-0

Last week: Cooper won 54-0 against Grand Saline; Collinsville won 30-29 against Blue Ridge

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Cooper: QB Jaxon McGuire, LB Landon Houchins; Collinsville: WR Jace Crisp, DB Nathen Bocanegra.

Notable: Collinsville won last week on a Luis Hernandez touchdown run with 11 seconds remaining … The Pirates go for a 2-0 start for the fourth time in five seasons … Cooper ran for 471 yards in its win over Grand Saline last week.

Electra at Tioga

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Bulldog Field

Records: Electra 0-1; Tioga 0-1

Last week: Electra lost 30-14 against Memphis; Tioga lost 38-0 against Petrolia

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Electra: RB Jailen Dixon, DB Bubba Mersiovsky; Tioga: RB Chase Evans, DB Landon Miller.

Notable: The Bulldogs are playing an opponent for the first time for the second straight week … Tioga is coming off its first shutout loss since 2018 … Electra fell behind 24-0 in its opening loss to Memphis.