With just two months until Dia De Muertos, the Denison Arts Council is seeking artist who would like to submit pieces for the upcoming exhibit.

Mail art is a global art movement based on the principle of sending small-scale works through the postal service rather than exhibiting or selling them through conventional commercial channels.

Mail art is not juried, all submissions are accepted, and no fees are required of the artist for entry. Mail art must go through the postal mail service. It is considered original art but has no monetary value. Mail art goes one way meaning the artist does not get their work back.

The art follows a theme and is generally shown and documented, and this call for mail art incorporates imagery and themes like sugar skulls, skeletons imitating the living and ofrendas associated with Día de Muertos or Day of the Dead.

All work should be created on heavy weight postcard, blank paper, or index cards measuring 3 inches by 5 inches or 7.6 cm by 12.7 cm or 4 inches by 6 inches or 10.16 cm by 15.24 cm. Other surfaces are acceptable as long as they are one of the previously mentioned sizes and it is able to be sent through the mail.

The imagery and/or words can be drawn, painted, collaged, or stamped on one side of the post card and the mailing address on the other side. Remember to place a stamp on your mail art piece. The mail art piece must be received no later than Monday, November 2 in order to be in the "Día de Muertos 2020 Exhibit’.

Mail to: Día de Muertos 2020 Exhibit

MK Gallery, Attention Mary Karam

404 W. Main Street

Denison, Texas 75020

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/MaryKaramGallery/