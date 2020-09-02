A local artist has been recognized on a national level. Jenna Zapata, owner of Zig Zag Galleries in Denison and vice president of the Denison Arts Council, was recently named one of an Aerie’s 20 Changemakers of 2020.

Aerie is a intimate apparel and lifestyle retailer sub brand of American Eagle Outfitters, and they have awarded Zapata $20,000 to help make a difference in Denison through art and creativity while building confidence and inspiring others.

Since high school, Zapata has been committed to fostering creativity and confidence through arts education and activism. When she moved to Denison she was determined to create a tangible, creative, and diverse space for everyone to express themselves.

She has put the award to use already, completing renovations to her workshop space in Zig Zag Galleries where she will provide a learning environment for arts education. She has also used to the funds to complete a Denison mural completed by North Texas artist Dannielle Sparks.

"I also founded Texoma Boss Babes a women’s entrepreneurial and creatives group focused on building and growing businesses and friendships," Zapata said. "I am looking forward to encouraging and promoting arts education within our community by supporting and fostering creativity and confidence."

Aerie launched in 2014, as a brand that is dedicated to helping women feel confident as their most authentic selves. Earlier this year, Aerie launched an initiative to award $400,000 to support 20 different women who are making a difference in their community. The campaign sought out to empower real-life change makers to be the change they want to see in the world by helping them along on their journey.

"I love their mission to make all girls feel good about their real selves by promoting body positivity empowerment, and inclusivity," Zapata said. "I’m so grateful that a brand I love not only encourages women to be their true self in their clothing but also supports their careers and dreams. I am so unbelievably honored to win this award and be able to have the funds to create change and encourage those in our community. I can’t put into words how grateful I am to be a part of the Aerie Family and I am so excited to see what the future holds."

