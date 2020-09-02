Three more COVID-19 related deaths have been announced in Grayson County.

A release from the department said two of the patients were male residents of Sherman in their late 50s and 80s. One of the patients was a female resident of Denison in her 70s.

"All patients presented to a local hospital in Grayson County and subsequently succumbed to the illness," the release said. "Out of honor and respect for the families, no further personal information will be released."

The three deaths bring the total number of Grayson County residents to die COVID-19 related deaths to 24.

In addition, the county announced 15 new test confirmed cases of the illness Monday. That brought the number of people with the illness in the county to 119.

It also continued the county's upswing in the 7-day average of positive tests in the County. That average was 10.76 on Monday morning and risen to 10.80 percent by Monday evening.

Since the pandemic began, 1,527 people have had test confirmed cases. More than 1,300 people have recovered, and there are 64 tests pending.

On the bright side, the number of people with illness at local long-term care facilities continued to decrease. Over the weekend, there were 38 such people listed and by Monday morning that number had dropped to 23. By Monday afternoon, the number dropped again to 16.

The number of nursing homes currently impacted by the virus also fell. Homstead of Sherman is no longer listed as having active cases. The five that remain on the list of those impacted are Focused Care of Sherman, Crawford Street Place in Denison, Texoma Healthcare in Sherman, Brookdale Willows in Sherman and The Terrace in Denison. In addition the 16 people in those facilities that have the virus, there are 57 people who are being quarantined after close contact to an infected person.

However, the number of students in the county fighting the virus increased slightly from three isolated students to six. In addition,nine school districts in the county have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 in employees or students. In addition to the six with the virus, 57 more are being quarantined.

In the report released by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management, "in person" is defined as a student who participates in classes on-campus or in-person extracurricular practices or events, and "virtual students" are defined as students who participate in school online and have no in-person contact on campus.

Those schools with "in person" students or employees with the virus include: Bells Elementary, Collinsville High, Denison High School and Scott Middle School, Pottsboro Elementary, Pottsboro Middle School and Pottsboro High School,S&S High School, Piner Middle School in Sherman, Van Alstyne High School, Whitesboro High School, Whitewright Elementary, and Whitewright High School.

Sory Elementary in Sherman and Sherman High School have "virtual students" or those who do not come to campus, who have be diagnosed either with the virus or who are quarantined do to the virus.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive recently live. The following cities in the county currently have active cases: Bells, 3; Collinsville, 1; Denison, 28; Gordonville, 2; Gunter, 2; Howe, 5; Pottsboro, 4; Sherman, 60; Tom Bean, 1; Van Alstyne, 7; Whitesboro, 2 and Whitewright, 4.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

