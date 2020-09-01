SADLER — Kendal Fellegy put down 10 aces as the Lady Rams earned a sweep over Gainesville, 25-19, 25-11, 25-13, in non-district action.

Brenna Howard and Paige Turner each finished with five kills for S&S (1-5), which is off until hosting Valley View in the District 10-3A opener on Tuesday night.

Van Alstyne 3, Bells 0

In Van Alstyne, Valerie Young had eight kills, five aces and six digs as Van Alstyne defeated Bells, 25-10, 25-11, 25-17, in non-district action.

Samantha Moore put down seven kills, Janessa Crawford added six kills, Jaidan Servati totaled five blocks, Ashlyn Quillan handed out 10 assists to go with seven digs and Abby Lange finished with nine assists and six digs for Van Alstyne (8-2), which plays at Farmersville at 4:30 p.m. on Friday before starting District 9-4A play at home against Aubrey on Tuesday.

Gabby Smith had five kills and four digs, Carson Gafford added four kills, Jaiden Tocquigny chipped in three kills, Cheznie Hale handed out six assists and Mia Moore collected for digs for Bells (4-4), which hosts Collinsville on Friday afternoon before opening District 11-3A play at home against Gunter.

Tom Bean 3, Quinlan Boles 0

In Tom Bean, Chloe Farrer had 10 kills, 14 digs, five blocks and three aces as Tom Bean swept Quinlan Boles, 25-21, 25-14, 25-21, in non-district action.

Kaitlyn Lind put down seven kills, Kyndle Selman chipped in five kills, four digs and four aces, Raylynn Adams handed out 22 assists to go with six digs, Laramie Worley totaled 18 digs, Morgan Stroud collected 16 digs and Delaney Hemming finished with 12 digs for Tom Bean (5-4), which plays at Yantis on Friday afternoon.

Pottsboro 3, Red River Rattlers 0

In Pottsboro, Hannah Fellinger had eight kills and five digs as the Lady Cardinals swept the Red River Rattlers, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17, in non-district action.

Taylor Hayes added eight kills, two blocks and three digs, Jordyn Hampton totaled six kills and nine assists, Ciara Redden chipped in six kills and four digs, Hadley Williams handed out 16 assists to go with six digs and Autumn Graley and Kayci Schiltz each collected eight digs for Pottsboro (6-2), which hosts Trenton on Friday afternoon before hosting Leonard to begin District 11-3A play on Tuesday night.

Gunter 3, Melissa 1

In Gunter, Rayanna Mauldin led the way with 14 kills as the Lady Tigers defeated Melissa, 21-25, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21, in non-district action.

Hanna Rubis and Miranda Putnicki each chipped in 10 kills apiece for Gunter (8-1), which closes out non-district play at Celina at 4:30 p.m. on Friday before traveling to Bells to start District 11-3A action on Tuesday night.

Howe 3, Collinsville 0

In Howe, the Lady Bulldogs came away with a sweep against Collinsville, 25-22, 25-18, 26-24, in non-district action.

Howe is off until hosting Blue Ridge for the District 11-3A opener on Tuesday night.

Collinsville (3-6) will play at Bells on Friday afternoon before opening District 16-2A play at Wolfe City on Tuesday night.