The Brown County United Way announced its 2021 Campaign has kicked off on Sept. 1 and will be accepting donations through Thanksgiving.

The campaign theme this year is We Are United.

"We are excited about kicking off our campaign this week," Brown County United Way Executive Director Bradlee Dodds said. "We realize that this will be a difficult year to raise funds due to COVID-19 but have faith in our community. Brown County is a community of givers and always steps up to the plate when help is needed.

"We always rally around the needs of our community especially when it comes to fighting hunger, helping children and supporting families."

The Brown County United Way 2021 Campaign will be supporting 18 agencies that benefit the people of Brown County: American Red Cross, The Ark Domestic Violence Shelter, Boys Girls Club of Brown County, Brown County 4-H, Brown County Association of Retarded Citizens, Brown County Home Solutions, Brownwood Area Community Garden, Brownwood Community Resource Council for the benefit of TJJD youth, Brownwood Public Library, Cancer Services Network, CASA, Early Childhood Intervention, Community Connections of Central Texas, Girl Scouts of Central Texas, Pearl Griffin Memorial Latch Key, The Salvation Army, Corrine T Smith Animal Shelter, and Texas Trails Council, BSA.

If you would like to donate or have a campaign at your business, contact Dodds at 325-642-2894, go to the website at browncountyunitedway.com, or you can contact the United Way on Facebook at United Way of Brown County.