Sherman police

Credit card abuse - On Aug. 31, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated a known suspect stole property located in the 3600 block of Steeple Chase Drive in Sherman. The incident occurred between Aug. 18-22. A credit card or debit card abuse report was generated.

Burglary of a vehicle - On Aug. 31, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 2200 block of Texoma Parkway in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred on Aug. 28. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Burglary of a vehicle - On Aug. 31, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 800 block of East Houston Street in Sherman Texas. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Criminal mischief - On Aug. 31, officers responded to a residence in the 2200 block of Turtle Creek Dr in reference to suspicious activity. It was learned that unknown suspects had made entry into a vacant house and caused substantial damage. A report for criminal mischief $2,500



Burglary of a vehicle - On Aug. 31, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 700 block of South Heritage Parkway in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between Aug. 29-30 . A burglary of a vehicle report was generated

Criminal trespass - On Aug. 31, officers responded to the 4100 block of Town Center St. in reference to a criminal trespass. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the suspect in front of a business. While speaking with the suspect, it was determined he had been criminally trespassed from the business on Aug. 30. The suspect was arrested for criminal trespass and transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Unauthorized use - On Aug. 31, Sherman Police Dispatch received a call in regards to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of N Travis St. Officers were dispatched to the location to speak with the victim. It was determined two suspects took the victim’s car without permission. The car was recovered and a report was generated for unauthorized use of a vehicle

Burglary - On Sept. 1, Sherman Police Officers responded to the 4100 block of N U.S. Highway 75 in reference to an alarm. Upon arrival, officers located a window, which had been broken. The inside of the business appeared to have been burglarized. No suspects were located inside. Evidence on scene was collected and the investigation is ongoing.

