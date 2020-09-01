The city of Amarillo’s public health department reported an increase of 92 cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall counties from Monday, according to Tuesday’s COVID-19 report card.

This brings the area’s total to 6,334, of which 491 are currently active, an increase of 38 net active cases from Monday.

There have been 5,757 recoveries in the two counties and 86 deaths related to the virus, according to the report card. A total of 54,259 conducted COVID-19 tests have been reported to the public health department, of which 206 are pending.

Potter County saw an increase of 43 cases of COVID-19 from Monday, bringing its total to 4,098, of which 233 are currently active. There have been 3,813 recoveries and 52 deaths related to the virus, according to the report card.

An increase of 49 cases from Monday brought Randall County’s total number of cases to 2,236, of which 258 are active. There have been 1,944 recoveries and 34 deaths related to the virus.

The next COVID-19 news conference will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and the next COVID-19 report card will be released Wednesday afternoon.

For more information on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.amarilloalerts.com.

For the most current number of COVID-19 cases outside of Potter and Randall counties, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services website at www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus.