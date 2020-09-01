Grayson County commissioners passed the 2021 fiscal year budget Tuesday.

Budget talks began in July and a tentative approval was made by the commissioners at the beginning of August. Then it was the public’s turn to give its input with open hearings held at subsequent meetings of the court.

No one attended the meetings with the purpose of voicing concerns about the budget and tax rate.

Here are five things about the budget that Grayson County residents ought to know.

1. Once again, the tax rate was cut

Over the past five years, Grayson County commissioners have cut the tax rate by a total of 23 percent.

Before that, the county’s tax rate had remained that the same amount, .4909 per $100 valuation, for roughly a decade. The 2020 tax rate was .4164 percent per $100 valuation and the 2021 rate is .3767 per $100 valuation.

2. Fiscal year 2021 starts October 1

Grayson County commissioners made the decision to approve the budget Tuesday which put them just about a month ahead of the start of the county’s new fiscal year which begins officially on Oct. 1.

Commissioners generally meet over the summer to go through the budget and make decisions about major items like planned capital expenses, pay rate increases and personnel increases or cuts.

3. The 2021 budget is $40 million

Of that $40 million, about 86.4 percent will be in the general fund with about 10.1 percent going to the raod and bridge precincts and .2 percent going to permanent improvement.

The court has set aside 3.3 percent of the $40 million to pay debt service.

As of Oct. 1, the county’s outstanding indebtedness will be $36,345,000. During the 2021 fiscal year, the county expects to pay $5,045,000 toward the principal of that debt and $1,412.750 in interest.

4. 14-full-time positions were cut

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said the cuts were made without laying anyone off or furloughs. They were simply unfilled positions that elected officials and department heads agreed to either eliminate from the budget or not to fill for the year.

The budget also eliminated an additional seven part-time positions.

5. County staff will get a 1.5 percent

Grayson County employees can expect to get a little extra in their paychecks come October.

Commissioners agreed to increase the payroll portion of the budget by 1.5 percent. Generally when the court decides to give county staff a raise for the year, commissioners give each department head and elected official a percentage of increase in pay and allows that leader to decide how to divide that up among their own staff.

For more news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/.