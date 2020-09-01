City officials said they are initiating a process to ensure, with regard to annexations, future developments occur in an effective, efficient manner while being financially viable from the city’s perspective.

"We have a number of annexations that will be coming very soon," City Manager Jared Miller said while addressing annexations, development infrastructure and related city policies during Tuesday’s virtual regular Amarillo City Council meeting. "Annexations historically have been supported by our existing tax base or by increased taxes. The city has provided an incentive to the developer. As our current policies are constructed, very rarely does an annexation take place that isn’t subsidized by existing residents or existing city resources."

Miller indicated it is important for the city to have a conversation about the manner in which annexation development and resource protocols are put in place. He suggested a process facilitated by a consultant versed in development protocols and standards as a means of identifying resources and ensuring the development is financially viable for the community going forward.

"I would recommend we partner with the City of Canyon, Randall County and with Potter County, so this process will result in very consistent protocols," Miller said. "The way that I have proposed, which is using a consultant to work with us, is a time-consuming process. Probably around 18 months to get through the process. It will speed things up for developers, it will make things easier for developers, because standards will be similar or same from jurisdiction to jurisdiction."

Miller said the path would also clearly articulate the process developers need to follow to be able to have a development in the ground and making money.

"This is a conversation that we’ve really been having for the last three years," Council member Elaine Hays said. "Just looking at the reality of the long-term sustainability development in annexation, you can’t continue with annexation when you’re upside down. It’s something we have to do as a city and I feel we’re moving in the right direction."

Miller said city staff would return with a proposal for the city council to review and initiate dialogue with each of the neighboring jurisdictions. Following those actions, he said a consultant request for proposal would be crafted.