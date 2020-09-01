Grayson County's upswing in the seven day percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 increased again on Monday after a weekend on the rise.

That 7-day average of the positive tests was 10.74 percent on Sunday and rose to 10.76 Monday. In addition, the number of Grayson County people hospitalized with the virus is also on the rise.

There were 21 Grayson County residents in the hospital with the virus over the weekend and 22 on Monday.

Monday evening the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management released a report that said there were 29 newly test confirmed cases of the virus in the county. Those cases brought the number of active cases in the county to 108.

Since the pandemic began, 1,512 people have had test confirmed cases and 21 Grayson Count residents have died COVID-19 related deaths. More than 1,300 people have recovered and there are 27 tests pending.

On the bright side, the number of people fighting the illness at local long-term care facilities decreased. Over the weekend, there were 38 such people listed, and by Monday, that number had dropped to 23.

There are six nursing homes in the county that are currently impacted by the virus. They include Focused Care of Sherman, Homestead of Sherman, Crawford Street Place in Denison, Texoma Healthcare in Sherman, Brookdale Willows in Sherman and The Terrace in Denison. In addition to the 23 people in those facilities that have the virus, there are 72 people who are being quarantined after close contact to an infected person.

Additionally, nine school districts in the county have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 in employees or students. Across the county, three students have the virus and are being isolated and 57 more are being quarantined.

In the report released by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management, "in person" is defined as a student or staff member who participates in classes on-campus or in-person extracurricular practices or events, and "virtual students" are defined as students who participate in school online and have no in-person contact on campus.

Those schools with "in person" students or employees with the virus include, Bells Elementary, Collinsville High, Denison High School and Scott Middle School, Pottsboro Elementary, Pottsboro Middle School and Pottsboro High School, S&S High School, Piner Middle School in Sherman, Van Alstyne High School, Whitesboro High School, Whitewright Elementary, and Whitewright High School.

Sory Elementary in Sherman and Sherman High School have "virtual students" or those who do not come to campus, who have be diagnosed either with the virus or who are quarantined due to the virus.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where people who have tested positive recently live. The following cities in the county currently have active cases: Bells, 2; Collinsville, 1;Denison, 27; Gordonville, 2; Gunter,1; Howe, 5; Pottsboro, 2; Sherman, 53; Van Alstyne, 7; Whitesboro, 2 and Whitewright, 4.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

