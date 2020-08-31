Sherman police

Recovered vehicle - On Aug. 28, a male and a female entered the Sherman Police Department lobby advised the vehicle they had just purchased showed to be stolen on a Carfax report. Officers confirmed the vehicle was stolen from another city. A report for recovered stolen vehicle was generated. The license plate on the vehicle also did not belong to the vehicle. The license plate was seized and a report for theft of property under $100 was generated.

Possession of a dangerous drug - On Aug. 27, Sherman officers located a reported stolen vehicle in the 700 block E. Taylor St. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The investigation revealed the vehicle had been recovered by and was being driven by the registered owner. The investigation also revealed two of the occupants had active warrants for their arrest, and the driver and one other occupant were in possession of illegal drugs. Two of the vehicle occupants were placed under arrest and transported to Grayson County Jail. A report for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under one gram, two reports for possession of a controlled substance penalty group three under 28 grams, and a report for possession of a dangerous drug were all generated.

Burglary - Friday, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N Travis St in reference to a Burglary of Motor Vehicle. Through an investigation it was determined the offense took place in the 2300 block of Monett Dr. It was determined there was a possible failure in the vehicle’s security features leaving the vehicle unlocked. A report for burglary of a motor vehicle was created.

Assault - On Aug. 28, Sherman Police Department received a call from a nursing care facility in the 800 block of W. Center to report an alleged assault on a resident. An officer responded and conducted a preliminary investigation that revealed a lack of information to determine an assault occurred. A report was completed and the case was inactivated.

Possession of a controlled substance - On Friday Sherman officers conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle in the 800 block S. Throckmorton St. The investigation revealed a passenger of the vehicle was in possession of a controlled substance. A report was generated.

Criminal trespass - On Aug. 28, officers were dispatched to the 5700 block of Texoma Pkwy in regards to a criminal trespass. Officers arrived and issued a criminal trespass warning to a male on private property. He refused to leave the property and was arrested for criminal trespass.

Burglary of a vehicle - On Aug. 30, a Sherman officer was dispatched to the area of the 1600 block of Westside Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was located in the 1200 block of West Hillcrest. During the investigation, stolen items were located in the vehicle. A report was generated for burglary of a vehicle.

Possession - On Aug. 29, Sherman Police Department Dispatch received a call in reference to suspicious activity in the 1600 block of Westside Drive. The suspect was found in the 1200 block of West Hillcrest Drive and identified. The suspect was arrested for possession of marijuana under two ounces in a drug free zone, unlawful carrying of a weapon, unlawfun possession of a fire arm and violation of a protective order. The suspect was taken to the Grayson County Jail.

Assault - On Saturday, officers responded to a business parking lot in the 2900 block of N US 75 SB in reference to a disturbance. One of the involved subjects had left prior to officers’ arrival. It was learned that one subject had slapped another subject in the face twice. A report for assault by contact class C family violence was completed, and will be pending the victim filing a complaint with municipal court.

Theft - On Sunday, an officer was dispatched to 800 block of East Lamar Street for a theft. The victim reported an unknown suspect stole his electric scooter while inside the business. A report for theft of property $100-$750 was completed

Theft - On Aug. 30 a Sherman Officer was dispatched to a residence in the 2300 block of North Doris in reference to a stolen pickup truck. The owner parked in front of the residence last night and discovered it missing this morning. A report was generated for theft of property $2,500-30K.

Theft of a firearm - On Aug. 30, a Sherman Officer was dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of South Travis in reference to a theft. The victim advised two guns were stolen from his residence. A report was generated for theft of firearm.

Driving while intoxicated - On August 30, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Epstein St and South Throckmorton St in reference to a possible intoxicated driver passed out in a vehicle, which was stopped in the middle of the road. Officers arrived and activated their emergency lights. The suspect attempted to flee when other officers blocked the suspect. Officers performed a felony stop and arrested the suspect. A DWI investigation was completed and the suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated. A report for driving while intoxicated was completed.

