The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the county continued to rise over the weekend.

The 7-day average percentage of the positive tests was 10.73 percent on Friday and rose to 10.74 percent on Saturday, where it remained on Sunday.

Friday, the Grayson County Health Department and the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management reported 17 new test confirmed cases of the illness in county residents in the county. Then on Saturday, those agencies announced another 22 cases and on Sunday, another nine new cases were announced.

The number of people isolated with the illness was 107 on Sunday evening. That included 48 people dealing with it at home, 21 in the hospital and 38 at a local long-term care facility.

Nine school districts in the county have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 in employees or students. Across the county, three students have the virus and are being isolated, and 57 more are being quarantined.

In the report released by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management, an "in person" student or staff member is defined as a student or staff member who participates in classes on-campus or in-person extracurricular practices or events, and "virtual students" are defined as students who participate in school online and have no in-person contact with campus.

Those schools with "in person" students or employees with the virus include, Bells Elementary; Collinsville; Denison High School and Scott Middle School; Van Alstyne High School; Whitesboro High School; Whitewright Elementary and High schools; Pottsboro Elementary, Middle, and High schools; S&S High School and Piner Middle School in Sherman.

Sory Elementary in Sherman and Sherman High School have "virtual students" or those who do not come to campus, who have be diagnosed either with the virus or who are quarantined due to the virus.

There are six nursing homes in the county that are currently impacted by the virus. They include Focused Care of Sherman, Homestead of Sherman, Crawford Street Place in Denison, Texoma Healthcare in Sherman, Brookdale Willows in Sherman and The Terrace in Denison. In addition to the 38 people in those facilities that have the virus, there are 81 people who are being quarantined after close contact to an infected person.

So far, 1,483 people have been test confirmed to have had the virus locally. Though testing is still not widespread in the county, there have been 13,692 people tested. Of those who tested positive, 21 people have died and 1,355 have recovered.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive recently live. The following cities in the county currently have active cases, Collinsville, 1;Denison, 23; Gordonville, 2; Gunter,1;Howe, 3; Pottsboro,2; Sherman, 64; Van Alstyne 6; Whitesboro, 2 and Whitewright,3.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has COVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

