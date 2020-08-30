DURANT – Leadership runs in the Antuono family.

Anna Antuono, a junior at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, currently serves as president of the school’s Student Government Association.

It is a position that was previously held by her sister, SOSU alum Luana Antuono, who now works as a teacher and counselor at Ardmore Middle School.

As SGA president, Anna Antuono represents the university at on- and off-campus events. She has championed the causes of continued low tuition, more involvement from graduate students on campus and additional mental health resources for students.

The Ardmore resident also has additional leadership roles at SOSU, which she juggles while studying special education. She plans to attend graduate school and become an industrial organizational psychologist.

A graduate of the President’s Leadership Class, Anna Antuono is sorority president, senior resident life assistant and a participant in the Alumni Legacy Leadership program.

As a resident life assistant, she works closely with other students.

"The best thing I can do is to offer them a listening ear – and then maybe some advice,’’ she said. "For those students who might be homesick, I tell them to get involved on campus as quickly as possible and make friends. And they will then find their home and place at Southeastern.’’

She also serves on Southeastern’s COVID-19 Recovery Task Force. The group, which includes faculty, staff and community members, worked to establish guidelines for a safe return this fall to face-to-face instruction on campus.

"Honestly, that (serving on the task force) was stressful,’’ Anna Antuono said. "But at the same time, it was very rewarding doing work that really mattered and impacted the lives of students, families, faculty, staff, and the community.’’